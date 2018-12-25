 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh & Other Celebs Grace Kapil & Ginni’s Mumbai Reception

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The King Of Comedy Kapil Sharma is hitting headlines for all good reasons. the actor comedian got married as per Punjabi ritual to his long-time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12, in Jaladhar, Ginni's hometown. On December 13, the couple got married as per Sikh ritual in Gurdwara, in Amritsar. Kapil and Ginni also hosted a grand reception for their family and close friends in Amritsar. Among Kapil's friends - Chandan Prabhakar, Bharati Singh, Sumona Chakravorthy, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri and Rajiv Thakur atteneded the wedding and reception. They were also present at the couple's pre-wedding celebration - Mata Ka Jagran.
Today, the couple is hosting another lavish reception party in Mumbai's JW Marriot. The venue is decked up with beautiful flowers and lights. Anil Kapoor, Anu Malik, Karan Johar, Kartik Aryan, Sohail Khan, Farah Khan, Rekha and other Bollywood celebrities have already arrived.
Deepika & Ranveer Arrive
The major highlight of Kapil's wedding reception was Deepika Padukone. As everyone knows Kapil Sharma had a major crush on Deepika. He had also discussed the same on Koffee With Karan. Well, Deepika arrived with her husband Ranveer Singh.
DeepVeer At Kapil's Reception
Deepika looked gorgeous in pink coloured sari, while Ranveer looked dapper in blue suit. The newly-weds were all smiles as they posed for cameras.
Surbhi Jyoti
Surbhi Jyoti, who is currently seen on Naagin 3 graced Kapil & Ginni's reception. The actress looked stunning in yellow-coloured dress.
Chandan Prabakar With Wife
Kapil Sharma's childhood friend and colleague Chandan Prabhakar arrived with wife and baby. Chandan will be seen in Kapil's new show, The Kapil Sharma Show.
Kiku Sharda With Wife
The comedian Kiku Sharda, who will also be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show graced Kapil and Ginni's wedding reception along with his wife Priyanka.
Keerti & Sharad Kelkar
Television's adorable couple Keerti and Sharad Kelkar graced Kapil's reception. Keerti looked stunning in a black sari, while Sharad wore blue suit and white pant.
Sunidhi Chauhan
The singer, Sunidhi Chauhan looked beautiful in the orange-coloured outfit. She shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "Tonight's look at #kapilginnikishaadi." - (sic)
Yo Yo Honey Singh
The popular Indi-pop singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, who recently released song Makhna, also graced Kapil and Ginni's reception. He wore a black coloured leopard-print shirt.
Gurmeet & Debina
Television's adorable couple Gurmeet and Debina too, graced Kapil's special day. Debina looked gorgeous in a grey coloured dress, while Gurmeet looked handsome in a black attire.
