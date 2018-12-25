 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh & Other Celebs Grace Kapil & Ginni’s Mumbai Reception

Deepika & Ranveer Arrive

The major highlight of Kapil's wedding reception was Deepika Padukone. As everyone knows Kapil Sharma had a major crush on Deepika. He had also discussed the same on Koffee With Karan. Well, Deepika arrived with her husband Ranveer Singh.

DeepVeer At Kapil's Reception

Deepika looked gorgeous in pink coloured sari, while Ranveer looked dapper in blue suit. The newly-weds were all smiles as they posed for cameras.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti, who is currently seen on Naagin 3 graced Kapil & Ginni's reception. The actress looked stunning in yellow-coloured dress.

Chandan Prabakar With Wife

Kapil Sharma's childhood friend and colleague Chandan Prabhakar arrived with wife and baby. Chandan will be seen in Kapil's new show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kiku Sharda With Wife

The comedian Kiku Sharda, who will also be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show graced Kapil and Ginni's wedding reception along with his wife Priyanka.

Keerti & Sharad Kelkar

Television's adorable couple Keerti and Sharad Kelkar graced Kapil's reception. Keerti looked stunning in a black sari, while Sharad wore blue suit and white pant.

Sunidhi Chauhan

The singer, Sunidhi Chauhan looked beautiful in the orange-coloured outfit. She shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "Tonight's look at #kapilginnikishaadi." - (sic)

Yo Yo Honey Singh

The popular Indi-pop singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, who recently released song Makhna, also graced Kapil and Ginni's reception. He wore a black coloured leopard-print shirt.

Gurmeet & Debina

Television's adorable couple Gurmeet and Debina too, graced Kapil's special day. Debina looked gorgeous in a grey coloured dress, while Gurmeet looked handsome in a black attire.