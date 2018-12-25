 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh & Other Celebs Grace Kapil & Ginni’s Mumbai Reception

Deepika & Ranveer Arrive

The major highlight of Kapil's wedding reception was Deepika Padukone. As everyone knows Kapil Sharma had a major crush on Deepika. He had also discussed the same on Koffee With Karan. Well, Deepika arrived with her husband Ranveer Singh.

DeepVeer At Kapil's Reception

Deepika looked gorgeous in pink coloured sari, while Ranveer looked dapper in blue suit. The newly-weds were all smiles as they posed for cameras.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti, who is currently seen on Naagin 3 graced Kapil & Ginni's reception. The actress looked stunning in yellow-coloured dress.

Chandan Prabakar With Wife

Kapil Sharma's childhood friend and colleague Chandan Prabhakar arrived with wife and baby. Chandan will be seen in Kapil's new show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kiku Sharda With Wife

The comedian Kiku Sharda, who will also be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show graced Kapil and Ginni's wedding reception along with his wife Priyanka.