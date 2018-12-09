 »   »   »  SHOCKING! Devoleena Bhattacharjee Detained In Mumbai Diamond Merchant’s Murder Case!

Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee landed in major trouble as her name cropped up in the investigation of a diamond merchant and builder, Rajeswar Kishorlal Udhani's murder. According to IANS report, the actress was 'grilled for several hours by police in Ghatkopar three days after the missing Udani's body was recovered in the forests of adjoining Raigad district'. Devoleena is not a suspect yet, several names have popped up in the records in of Rajeswar Udhani's kidnap and murder. Apparently, his decomposed body was found in Navi Mumbai, yesterday.

According to reports, Rajeswar Udhani was missing from November 29, from office and missing complaint was also registered at local police yesterday. The police launched a search for him and his mobile was tracked in Rabale, Navi Mumbai, before it lost signal.

According to IANS report, "After nearly a week, on December 4, since he remained untraced and the family suspected something amiss, the police registered a kidnapping case. His driver told the police that Udani asked him to be dropped near the Pant Nagar market where another vehicle came and he got into it."

His highly decomposed body, without any apparent injuries, was found. The report also suggested that he was identified by his son from the clothes and shoes that he was wearing.

Apparently, Rajeswar Udani was a regular at some bars. He was also in touch with several women, including from the glamour and entertainment industry, through Sachin Pawar, a former aide to a Maharashtra Minister, Prakash Mehta. It is being said that other members of the television and film fraternity might be called for questioning as the investigation moves further.

Many people's statements have been recorded so far, and related to this only Devoleena's name also came up in the record. This is the reason, she was summoned by Mumbai Police and currently interrogation is going on. It is being said that the politician Sachin Pawar has been arrested in connection with the case.

Maharashtra:TV actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee & Sachin Pawar today appeared before Pant Nagar Police station to record their statements in connection with the death of a businessman in Navi Mumbai. The businessman was missing since November 29 & his body was recovered yesterday. pic.twitter.com/TrbpjUSB7L — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2018

