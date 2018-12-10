 »   »   »  Devoleena Bhattacharjee Says There Was NO Detention; Is MIFFED With Wrong Reports!

Devoleena Might Organise A Press Conference Soon!

Devoleena also confirmed Spotboye that she has returned home safe! She said that she might organise a press conference soon. She added that she has been getting a lot of calls and hence she is switching off her phone!

The Actress Is Miffed With Wrong Reports

She told the entertainment portal, "I am deeply disturbed at the nasty things that the media has written about me. My mother and friends are perplexed. Why couldn't journalists wait before the police gave an official statement?"

Saathiya Actress To Take Action Against Media Who Reported Wrongly!

Earlier, Senior PI (Pant Nagar), Rohini Kale clarified to the portal that Devoleena was not detained and she is not with them anymore! She had also confirmed that Sachin Pawar has been arrested and he is suspected of involvement in Udani murder case. Regarding the same Devoleena said, "Exactly. But, can't the media understand the basic difference between 'questioning' and 'detention'? I am going to take action against all sections of the media which have reported wrongly."

‘I Had Met Udani Hardly Thrice In My Life’

She further added, "I had met Udani hardly thrice in my life. It was just that my mobile number featured in Sachin Pawar's Call List that I was summoned for questioning. Sachin also was called by the cops because his number featured in Udaani's Call List just once."

Devoleena Was NOT Detained!

A few media reports suggested that her number was in Rajeshwar Udani's call records. The actress clarified that her number was not in his call records. She added, "I think the police did what was right in such a case. They have to explore every possibility, isn't it? There was no detention, it was just a general round of questioning."

Her Saathiya Co-star Was Also Called For Questioning

She further revealed that her Saath Nibana Saathiya co-actor Ashish Sharma was also called for questioning. She added, "He is a partner with Sachin Pawar in their collaboration, On Road Films."

Was She Living-in With Sachin Pawar?

When asked whether she was living-in with Sachin Pawar, she said, "What! That's not true. I live with my mother. Are you kidding me, by any chance?" She also clarified that she was not dating him. But they were planning to do some project for On Road Films.

‘I Feel Like Slapping Those People Hard’

She also clarified that she was in Guwhati few days ago, but she got a call from the police only after she returned to Mumbai. Apparently, it was said that she left Mumbai the day when Udani went missing. She looked miffed with the report and told the entertainment portal, "I feel like slapping those people hard. This is not a joke, it will take a long time to erase from people's memory."