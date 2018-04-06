 »   »   » Dhan Dhana Dhan PROMO: Shilpa Shinde Teaches Sunil Grover Cricket & His Query Is Damn FUNNY!

Related Articles
Comedian-actor, Sunil Grover and Bigg Boss 11 winner, Shilpa Shinde are all set to take the viewers on a laughter ride with their new web series, Dhan Dhana Dhan. The show which is a mix of cricket and comedy, which is quite rare to watch!
The show will be streamed on Jio. The makers of the show released two short promos featuring Sunil Grover with cricketers, and a 30-second promo featuring Shilpa Shinde and Sunil Grover.
Shilpa Teaches Cricket To Sunil
In the promo that features Shilpa and Sunil, the viewers will get to watch Shilpa teaching Sunil cricket. She tells Sunil that he is going to the panel where he will get to meet Kapil Dev and Sehwag.
Sunil’s Silly Questions
She starts giving Sunil some tips on cricket. She tells him that batsmen get ‘out' and not the bowler. Sunil interrupts Shilpa by telling, "Aur umpire out leta hai," while Shilpa corrects him, "Umpire out deta hai."
Sunil Query On Cricket Is Damn Funny!
Later, Sunil asks Shilpa, "The one who hits more goals will win the match," which makes her wonder as to what will happen to Sunil (who plays the role of Professor LBW) on the show.
Shilpa & Sunil
While Sunil is seen a simple person and looks/acts stupid, Shilpa seems to be posh and intelligent! Sunil and Shilpa's jodi looks different and super cool in the promo. It has to be seen whether it remains the same in the episodes to be aired.
Dhan Dhana Dhan
Not just on Jio App, the viewers will get to watch the show even on television. Sharing the video, Colors' CEO Raj Nayak wrote, "Starts this Sunday 11 PM #JioDhanDhanaDhan with @WhoSunilGrover & @ShilpaShindeG on @ColorsTV."
Sunil With Cricketers
In two other short promos, Sunil is seen watching cricket with other (cricket) team members and making funny comments. Sunil will be seen giving funny commentary.
Dhan Dhana Dhan Team
Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan will also have Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra, Suyyash Rai, Paresh Ganatra and Suresh Menon, and will be helmed by Preeti and Neeti Simoes of Lil Frodo Productions. The team has already shot with MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh and Kapil Dev.
The web series will be aired on the Jio TV app every Friday-Sunday evening during the IPL matches.
Starts this Sunday 11 PM #JioDhanDhanaDhan with @WhoSunilGrover & @ShilpaShindeG on @ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/lyHofskKJx— Raj Nayak (@rajcheerfull) April 5, 2018
Meet respected @proflbw, an expert in cricket. He is all set to add a new twist this cricket season, starting 7th April, exclusively on MyJio App. Download now https://t.co/j1piRhgqUF #JioDDDLive #JioCricket@hardikpandya7 @ImRo45 @Jaspritbumrah93 @WhoSunilGrover pic.twitter.com/po4He13HF0— Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) April 5, 2018
