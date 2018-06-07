 »   »   »  Did Armaan Kohli’s Girlfriend Neeru Randhawa Attack His Mother?

Armaan’s Side Of Story: Neeru Attacked His Mother!

Although the actor is unavailable, it seems he had told his side of story to a few of his close friends. A source close to Armaan was quoted by Cinestaan as saying, "Now if someone comes at your mother to hold her by the neck what would a son or daughter do? That woman [Randhawa] wants money."

Neeru Denies Allegations; Asks Him To Produce CCTV Footage

Neeru denied the allegations and told the website, "If that is so then, the entire altercation should be on his CCTV camera. As the fight broke out, his mom came down. She was very much on his side. But I didn't tell her anything. On the contrary, he threatened saying that if you go to the police then I will say that you hurt my mother."

‘It’s All A Lie’

She further added, "It's all a lie. If that is the case, then ask him to produce the CCTV footage. I'm sure he must have deleted the footage. If he is telling the truth then why is he hiding them? I would never touch an elderly woman. I'm not from that kind of family."

Why Is Armaan Hiding?

According to Spotboye report, the actor is still missing and the police is searching for him. The entertainment portal got in touch with Armaan Kohli's father, Rajkumar Kohli to know as to why is his son hiding from the police!

The Actor’s Father Is Unaware Of His Son’s Whereabouts!

Armaan's father was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "I don't know where my son is. Please don't ask me!" On the other hand, Neeru has been discharged from the hospital.

Tanisha & Armaan

For the initiated, Armaan was dating Bollywood actress, Tanisha Mukherjee, whom he met in the Bigg Boss 7 house. Apparently, the couple had hit a rocky patch and were constantly arguing, which is why they decided to end the relationship with mutual consent.

Neeru & Armaan

In 2015, a common friend introduced Armaan to Neeru in Dubai. Later, he asked her to work with him. After she came to Mumbai, they became closer. After a few months she moved in with him. She reveals that Armaan never made their relationship official.

The Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Had A String Of Relationships!

Neeru also revealed that Armaan had a string of relationships where the girls have often accused him of abuse, so I thought he didn't want to put me out there to be judged.

Neeru Was Warned About Armaan By Her Friends & Family!

While narrating the recent horrific incident, she had also revealed that he had earlier too assaulted her, and nearly broke her nose. She adds that despite being warned by her friends and family about him, she continued to give him chances!