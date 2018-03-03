 »   »   » Oh No! Did Bigg Boss 11’s Vikas Gupta & Priyank Sharma Had A Fight Again?

Priyank & Vikas Fight Again!

But it is being said that now again, all is not well between Priyank and Vikas! Apparently, last week, the duo was to attend Mr. & Miss Delhi NCR 2018, presented by Glambirds Entertainment in Delhi, but Vikas cancelled at the last minute!

Vikas Has A Lot Of Tantrum!

A source was quoted by News18.com as saying, "We don't know what's wrong with Vikas. He has been acting a bit strange. He had a clash with Priyank over something and that's why he decided not to come. Also, he has a lot of tantrums. He gets upset over little stuff."

Vikas & Priyank Avoiding Each Other!

It is being said that although Vikas was in Delhi when the pageant was happening, he didn't attend adding more fuel to the rumours that both he and Priyank were avoiding each other.

Priyank Denies The Rumour!

When Priyank was asked about the same, he denied any such clash! He was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Vikas and I have a very beautiful relation."

Vikas Is A Family!

"We are great buddies and we keep fighting and we keep loving each other. There's nothing like that we're not talking and stuff. He's a family. He's even coming in my sister's wedding in Delhi. So, he's that close to me."

Fights Happen Between Friends!

Priyank further added, "Obviously there will be a time when we're having a lot of problem but that happens between friends, especially when it come to family friends but that relation is forever."

Vikas Gupta Unwell!

According to India-forum report, Vikas Gupta is unwell and is rushed to the hospital. The producer was rushed to the hospital on Thursday (March 1) as he was suffering from high fever and weakness.

Vikas Gupta

Apparently, he is currently recuperating in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Vikas has been busy attending parties and events post his Bigg Boss stint. Looks like the produce over-worked! We wish the producer a speedy recovery.