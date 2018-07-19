 »   »   »  Did Hina Khan Cheat A Jewellery Company With Ornaments Worth Rs 12 Lakhs?

Related Articles
Hina Khan is grabbing headlines for one or the other reason! The actress was in news for her new Punjabi music video, Bhasoodi. The viewers loved Hina Khan in the song, although it was just an average song. The song has been trending on YouTube and it has got 7 Million views already! The actress is also in news as there are reports that she has been roped in to play the role of Komolika on Ekta Kapoor's show, Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2.
But the actress was caught in a controversy, as a new channel went on to report that the actress has apparently cheated a jewellery company!
Hina Khan Slammed With A Legal Notice!
The report said that the actress cheated a jewellery company with ornaments worth Rs 12 Lakhs. A legal notice has been slammed on her by the company. In the notice, the company has asked her to return the jewellery within 15 days!
Hina Responds To The Allegations Of Fraud
Hina Khan shared the news on Twitter! The actress wrote, "LOL🤣🤣🤣wonder why this legal notice did not reach my house and instead reached all the media houses..😂👏👏 sorry haters this tactic will not work.. try something new.. bhassodi will still shine #Bhasoodi #NoMoreBullshit #BhasoodiHits7M." - (sic)
The Actress Is Unaffected!
The actress feels that it is another attempt by her haters to tarnish her image! Well, the haters don't leave a chance to troll Hina Khan. Almost every day the actress will be caught with one or the other controversies. But the actress seems unaffected with any negative comments or controversies.
YRKKH Actress Says ‘Peace Out’!
One of the fans wrote, "We know Hina mam who all are behind this. Suddenly coming when they see how #Bhasoodi is going blockbuster. ur fame and success has got so many enemy .. u r very sweet, honest and real but mam u have to be smart from these kinds of cruel people.. I m proud fan ur #WeLoveHinaKhan." - (sic). She replied to the tweet, "✌️ peace out." - (sic)
The Actress Thanks Fans For Bhasoodi’s Success
She is basking in the success of her music video. The actress took to Instagram to thank her fans, "Thank you everyone for making #Bhasoodi a big success! We have crossed more than 5.5 million views in 24 hours. We are trending at number 2 position on YouTube in the ‘Most Popular Video on Youtube' and ‘Most Popular Punjabi Youtube Video' category plus we rank at number 6 in the ‘Most viewed video in the last 24 hours! Thank you to each one of you from the bottom of my heart. 🙏🏻." - (sic)
Rocky Writes…
Her boyfriend, Rocky too, wrote (when the video crossed 1.2M views), "Bhasoodi crosses a million views! More than 1.2 Million Views in less than 6 hours. Amazing feat 👏👏👏👏@eyehinakhan @SonuThukral and the entire team,great job. Mazaa aagayaaa. Complete entertainer this video is, marvellous! Keep Watching, Keep Sharing." - (sic)
Well, the video has now crossed 8 Million views on YouTube!
