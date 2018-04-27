 »   »   » Did Hina Khan Just Try To Mock Shilpa Shinde By Wishing Shubhangi Atre?

It is known to all that Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde and runner-up Hina Khan did not share cordial relationship in the Bigg Boss 11 house (They used to fight over kitchen or food issue). Even after the show was over, Shilpa had said that she would never like to meet Hina Khan.

Recently, Shilpa Shinde had shared an adult video to prove her innocence in the MMS controversy. The actress was not only slammed by tweeples, even her inmate Hina Khan and her boyfriend had slammed her for sharing the adult video on social media.This didn't affect Shilpa.

The actress also requested victims of morphed images to speak up. She wrote, "My only request to everyone who become victim of disgraceful morphing, which is often done by few evil minded people. Raise ur voice against it that it's not u.🙏🏻Your family and near & dear ones should also support u. Remember, hum darte Hain isiliye log aur darate Hain."

This is not all, a fan even threatened to release Hina Khan's MMS. Thought the Twitter war ended, the cold war between the actresses seems to be still on! Hina congratulated Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress, Shubhangi Atre for bagging an award!

Shubhangi Atre bagged the Women Icons India Award. The actress shared the picture on social media and wrote, "Thank you for felicitating me with this Award. It was an honor To be Part of such Great Initiative. To all the Women's Out there, "Let's Empower Each Other and Make a World A Bette Place For our Future Generations"#BeWithBeti #20thGr8Womens #AwardComingHome #TelevisionCategory."

Thank you for felicitating me with this Award. It was an honor To be Part of such Great Initiative.



To all the Women's Out there, "Let's Empower Each Other and Make a World A Bette Place For our Future Generations"#BeWithBeti #20thGr8Womens #AwardComingHome #TelevisionCategory pic.twitter.com/LNKDlDCAmo — Shubhangi Atre (@ShubhangiAtre) April 20, 2018

Hina wrote, "Many congratulations Shubhangi.. u deserve every bit of it.. it's good to see a fellow actor felicitated for her remarkable achievements.. many more to go😊" Hina didn't wish any other winner and congratulated Shubhangi Atre for bagging an award.

It also has to be recalled that Shilpa was part of BJGPH, post controversy, she had quit the show and Shubhangi had replaced her.