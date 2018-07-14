 »   »   »  Did Salman Khan Pay The Hospital Expenses Of TMKOC Actor Kavi Kumar Azad?

Salman Khan ने की थी Kavi Kumar aka Dr. Hathi की ऐसे मदद | FilmiBeat

Kavi Kumar Azad's sudden demise shocked the industry and fans. Kavi, who played the role of Dr Hathi on SAB TV's popular show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, died of a cardiac arrest on July 9, 2018. The actor was cremated at Mira Road (East) Crematorium on July 10. Recently, the Kavi Kumar's doctor, who saved his life eight years ago, revealed how the actor didn't want to go for second surgery. He said that Kavi remained fat as he didn't want to lose his job!

According to Spotboye report, Salman Khan paid for Kavi Kumar's hospital expenses! The report says, "The doctor did the surgery free of cost, Salman pitched in with the OT and Room Charges, coupled with the amount that was consumed in buying Dr Hathi's medicines."

The report further said, "Salman Khan, who is known to help the poor and needy, works with Dr Muffi closely." It is assumed that many others like Kavi Kumar might have been benefited from this (Salman and the doctor) association.

It is being said that few months ago, Kavi Kumar met Salman Khan and thanked the superstar.

The producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Kumarr Modi had paid a tribute to the on behalf of the entire team. In the video, Asit is seen remembering as to how Kavi Kumar Azad was full of life on the sets. He had revealed as to how the actor was always seen laughing and made everyone on the sets laugh! The video featured memorable moments of Dr Hathi aka Kavi Kumar on the sets of the show.

