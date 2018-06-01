 »   »   »  Did Salman Khan Recommend Yogita Bihani For Ekta Kapoor’s Show Dil Hi Toh Hai?

‘Salman Khan's Magic Worked For Me’

The actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "Because of Dus Ka Dum promo I got famous, it got hit and Salman Khan's magic worked for me and got noticed. Normally, he doesn't kiss anyone on the show, but he kissed me, many people got excited and few were jealous as well."

Salman Is The Reason Why Yogita Bagged Ekta’s Show!

"The makers of Dil Hi Toh Hai had seen me in Dus Ka Dum promo and liked my face for the role. Salman is the only reason today I am in Ekta Kapoor's show."

Did You Know That Yogita Had Auditioned For Loveratri?

Like other aspiring actors, Yogita Bihani also auditioned for many projects, including Salman's Loveratri last year. Yogita didn't bag the role, but she was happy to feature in Salman's Dus Ka Dum promo.

Salman Remembered Yogita!

The actress was quoted by IANS as saying, "Salman was really fun and sweet. I had auditioned for his movie Loveratri. He remembered me from that audition. That was great. He said I was amongst the top girls but they had to choose one. He said that I have a great face and would get something soon...and I got something (Dil Hi Toh Hai) soon."

Yogita Had Auditioned For The Main Girl In Loveratri

She further added, "I had auditioned for the main girl. It's not like 'Oh! I didn't get that role'. My audition was so good that Salman Khan still remembered me. That's what I liked. Even for Palak (her character in the show), there were other actresses who were really good. Maybe I was perfect for this and not perfect for that role."

Did Salman Suggest Her Name For The Show?

When asked if she thinks Salman had suggested her name for the show, she said, "No idea but if I meet him, I will ask him. It was more like Sony people had seen me in Dus Ka Dum promo. They liked my face and suggested to Balaji (Telefilms) and makers of one more show. I got Balaji's show first. But I will thank Salman Khan if I meet him."

Dil Hi Toh Hai Is The Perfect Launch For Her?

She feels that the show is a perfect launch for her and it is no less than a movie. The actress also clarified that Dil Hi Toh Hai is not a remake of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. It is a love story and family is involved. She adds that there is no Poo (Kareena Kapoor) and she is not playing Kajol's role!

Yogita Plays A Doctor

Talking about her role, Yogita said, "She is a doctor (Palak Sharma) who loves her family. She is very confident and independent. She wants to do a lot for others. She is selfless and is today's girl."