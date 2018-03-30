 »   »   » Did Sony TV Incur A Loss Of Rs 30 Lakhs Because Of Kapil Sharma?

Fans’ Tweet

Also, one of the users who claims that she was present on the sets took to Twitter to clarify, "How can KS be held responsible for making Rani wait.. but the fact is Rani did not made to the sets..... that's why shoot was cancelled...." - (sic)

Who Cancelled The Shoot?

The user further wrote, "Moreover, I was one of the audience , who was selected that day to watch the show live .... Audience were informed by 5:00 pm by the team." - (sic)

Did Sony Incur A Loss Of Rs 30 Lakhs Because Of Kapil?

Also, it was said that if Kapil cancelled a shoot, Sony TV incurred the loss of Rs 30-35 Lakhs! But now, it is being said that the reports are false!

‘The Figure Quoted Is A Highly Exaggerated One’

A source was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "The figure quoted is a highly exaggerated one. What the channel is concerned with is the bank of episodes. They have around four episodes in the bank, which is enough for two weeks. Next week, we will see Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa on the show."

What If More Shoots Are Cancelled?

As per the source, the channel has four episodes. But the show is supposed to air on Saturday and Sunday and very soon, the bank of episodes would be over! It is also being said that depression has again set in Kapil. What if the comedian continues to cancel the shoot?

Sumona Chakravarti To Join Kapil!

Meanwhile, there are reports that Sumona Chakravarti, who was earlier part of Kapil's shows - Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, might join the new game show.