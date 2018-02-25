 »   »   » Did You Know? Bollywood Actress Sridevi & Ishqbaaz Actor Mahesh Thakur Had Done A TV Show Together!

Sridevi’s Debut On TV

After a six-year hiatus, Sridevi briefly returned to the small screen. She debuted on television with the Sahara sitcom, Malini Iyer. The show was directed by the comedy-actor, Satish Kaushik and produced by the Bollywood producer and Sridevi's husband, Boney Kapoor.

Malini Iyer Story

The story of the show revolved round the life of a South Indian Tamil Brahmin girl, Malini Iyer who married a Punjabi guy and her struggles as to how she managed to bring both the cultures together.

Ishqbaaz’s Mahesh Thakur Was Seen Opposite Sridevi

Ishqbaaz actor, Mahesh Thakur, who played the role of Pinku aka Pankaj Sabharwal, Malini Iyer's husband had said that it was a great experience working with the actress.

Mahesh Thakur Praises Sridevi

He was quoted by Rediff as saying, "Sridevi is a fabulous actress. She makes every actor on the sets comfortable. We are never given the feeling that she is a superstar."

Satish Kaushik On Sridevi

Director Satish Kaushik had praised Sridevi, "Directing Sridevi is an experience to cherish. She is an amazing actress. It is my pleasure and privilege to work with her."

Malini Iyer Was Written For Sridevi!

Producer Boney Kapoor had admitted that Malini Iyer was scripted with Sridevi in mind. When the actress was asked as to why she made a big switch from films to television, she was quoted as saying, "It is a role written for me. It is a home production (the banner is Sridevi Productions along with husband Boney Kapoor)."

Sridevi In Malini Iyer

She had said, "Also, it is a comedy with an emotional undercurrent. I love comedies and I enjoy a good laugh. This show gave me an opportunity to play a character I understand and can relate to. You can say I took it up for the creative satisfaction that Malini Iyer gives me."

Sridevi On TV Shows

The late actress had also appeared on Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai (2004). She was also seen as a judge in Star Plus' dance show, Kaboom's (2005) final episode.