English
 »   »   »  Big Surprise! Poonam Dhillon Quits Dil Hi Toh Hai!

Big Surprise! Poonam Dhillon Quits Dil Hi Toh Hai!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Dil Hi Toh was launched on June 18, 2018. The show stars Karan Kundra, newbie, Yogita Bihani, Pooja Banerjee, Asmita Sood, Poonam Dhillon and Bijay Anand in the lead roles. It has barely been a week and now we get to hear that the veteran actress, Poonam is quitting the show. She was roped in to play the male lead, Karan Kundra's mother's role. It is surprising as the actress had just shot for a couple of days.

    Poonam's entry has already been aired, but now, it is being said that the actress wasn't happy with the way her role was shaping up. She adds that her character wasn't meaty enough to excite her.

    Why Is Poonam Dhillon Quitting The Show?

    The actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "I wasn't happy with the way my track was shaping up. It was centred around the male lead's love story and my character was just incidental, not meaty enough to excite me."

    Poonam Was Looking For Central Roles

    "After my last two TV experiences - 'Ek Nayi Pehchaan' and 'Kittie Party' - I was looking for central roles, which I thought this would be. I don't mind putting in extra hours in a distant location, if the role is fulfilling."

    ‘We Parted On An Amicable Note’

    "So, rather than wait for a few more weeks and create discomfort between the production house and me, I decided to quit immediately. The makers were considerate enough to accept my decision and we parted on an amicable note."

    The Actress Is Looking Forward To Doing Exciting Work On TV

    "I would like to work with them in the future with a strong character. I also have other commitments like my play, a film and some other responsibilities, which were suffering, too. I am looking forward to doing exciting work on TV, be it a soap or a talk show."

    Rajeshwari Sachdev Is Replacing Poonam Dhillon

    Rajeshwari Sachdev will be stepping into Poonam's shoes. The actress has already shot for a day and feels that her character is interesting.

    Rajeshwari was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I am sure Poonamji has valid reasons for quitting the show. I have shot just for a day and so far, the character seems interesting."

    ‘I Am Hopeful That The Character Will Pan Out Well’

    The actress further added, "I like the way the show is being shot and I am hopeful that the character will pan out well. TV shows, unlike films, don't follow a bound script. Different tracks and characters are highlighted at various points to keep a show interesting. In addition, as I am not required to shoot daily, it allows me to focus on other projects as well."

    Karan & Ankita's Spokesperson Releases Statement, Says Couple Need Time To Deal With The Miscarriage

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue