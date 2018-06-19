 »   »   »  Dil Hi Toh Hai Review: Not A K3G TV Remake, But The Show Is Definitely Inspired By The Film!

Similarities Between DHTH & K3G: Yogita Bihani & Kajol’s Characters

In K3G, the girl (Kajol) comes from a middle class family and is ambitious. She is also against marriage. Yogita Bihani's character on the show is also similar.

Karan Kundra & Shahrukh Khan’s Characters

Also, the hero (Shahrukh Khan) in the film was from a royal family, who took care of family business. He was attached to his family. In this show too, Rithwik (Karan Kundra) belongs to a royal family and is all set to take over the family business!

Bond Between The Lead Actors & Their Brothers

Another common thing in DHTH and K3G is the bond that the lead characters share with their brothers. The party look on DHTH reminded of K3G. Only difference is the nature of the characters - SRK's character was polite, respected girls, and never thought that love is waste of time, but Karan's character is totally opposite.

Fans Are Impressed With Karan Kundra

Meanwhile, the fans are completely impressed with Karan Kundra's look and his character Rithwik Noon. They took to social media to praise the actor.

Fans’ Tweets: Khushi_mann

‏"Your were looking so so handsome, Killer look 🔥and charming as Rithwik Noon 😘 I am loving your great acting and your voice 😍 you are #slaying #kingk 🔥😍 u r amazing @kkundrra 💖 #DilHiTohHai." - (sic)

Ŕobiń

"#DilHiTohHai I watch this show yestdrday 10 pm and I love it. I am really impressed by @kkundrra character Rithvik.Very well done sir. Love you Karan sir. #KaranKundrraIsBack. #karankundrra." - (sic)

Karan Ki Muskaan

"So true..according to me ritwik noon is a loveable creature..He is not a bad boy as he was showing..Even like aarohi😍 I m also madly in love with him❤️🙈❤️ #DilHiTohHai." - (sic)

Pari Khan

"@kkundrra Finally watched #DilHiTohHai I have just one word.. Brilliant!! Loved both #RithwikNoon & #PalakSharma. Very good chemistry...Congratulations to the entire team for such a magnificent start @ektaravikapoor @iyogitabihani @altbalaji @SonyTVWatching." - (sic)

Jaz

"@kkundrra and THAT is how you start a show with a bang! #DilHiTohHai captivated my attention from scene one! Rithwik Noon is already so fun to watch, and my inner Punjaban is loving the Punjabi flare to this show! You guys have nailed it with this one, and I'm so happy for you!" - (sic)