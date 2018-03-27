 »   »   » Dill Mill Gayye Actor Karan Paranjpe Aka Jignesh Found Dead!

Dil Mill Gaye actor Karan Paranjpe passed away at the age of 26 | FilmiBeat

It has been a terrible year for the entertainment industry. After Bollywood actress, Sridevi (Malini Iyer), Shammi aunty (seen on popular shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh and Shriman Shrimati), Narendra Jha (seen on popular shows like Shanti, Itihaas and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi), the industry lost yet another talented actor. Television actor, Karan Paranjpe passed away on Sunday (March 25). He was just 26.

The actor was seen on Star One's popular show, Dill Mill Gayye, in which he played the role of a male nurse Jignesh/Jiggy in Sanjeevani (hospital).

According to Tellychakkar report, Karan Paranjpe was found dead at his residence. His mother found his body at 11 AM. The actor survived by his mother.

According to a few reports, it is being said that Karan might have suffered heart attack in his sleep.

Apart from acting, Karan had donned creative hat for a few shows. TV actor, Karan Wahi, who was also part of Karan Paranjpe's show, Dill Mill Gayye, wrote, "You will be missed JIGS."

May Karan's soul rest in peace. Our heartfelt condolences to the actor's family for the loss.

