Dipika Kakar Bags First Project Post Marriage, To Be Part Of Ekta Kapoor’s Supernatural Show!

Posted By:
    Dipika Kakar got popular with her show, Sasural Simar Ka. But, before she decided to get married to her SSK co-actor, Shoaib Ibrahim, she quit the show. The actress got married to Shoaib on February 22, 2018 in his hometown.

    According to the latest report the actress has bagged her first project, post marriage. Apparently, the actress will be seen Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Qayamat Ki Raat.

    Dipika Replaces Madhurima Tuli On Qayamat Ki Raat

    A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "Earlier, Madhurima Tuli was finalised for the role, but due to her date issues, Dipika has been roped in."

    Vivek Dahiya & Karishma Tanna

    Qayamat Ki Raat is a finite show, that also stars Karishma Tanna and Vivek Dahiya in the lead roles. Apparently, the actors have already started shooting for the show.

    Shoaib On His Wife’s Comeback On TV

    Regarding his wife's comeback on television, Shoaib told HT, that marriage is their priority. He added, "Why does the onus lie on her alone to make it work? We both should invest as much in it."

    It’s Dipika’s Call

    He further added that it is completely her call! He doesn't force her into anything. He added, "I'd love to see her overloaded with work. I'm very liberal that way."

    Shoaib Has No Issues With Her Working

    He added, "I have no issues with her working even more than me. I just want her to be happy and at ease with the decisions she makes, but she'll need something good to mark her comeback."

    Dipika & Shoaib Celebrate Their First Iftar, Post Marriage

    A few days ago, Dipika was seen celebrating her first Iftar with her husband and family. A video in which Dipika was seen sitting beside Shoaib and her in-laws around, all of them waiting to break the fast, went viral.

    Dipika Converted To Islam

    It has to be recalled that Dipika had got converted to Islam during the wedding. She had changed her name to Faiza. Regarding the same, Dipika had said that it was her decision and a personal matter. She also added that she is happy and proud about it.

    Story first published: Friday, May 25, 2018, 18:22 [IST]
