 »   »   »  Dipika Kakar Is Planning For A Baby Next Year; Says She Can Put Her Career On Hold For A Baby!

Dipika & Shoaib To Start A Family Soon!

When the actress was asked about family planning, she was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "It is so funny this Mother's Day I wished so many ladies and at least 90% of them have replied, ‘Waiting for you to join (laughs).' I was like, ‘Excuse me, I just got married.' But seriously for family planning there is time... at least a year to go."

Dipika Can Put Her Career On Hold For A Baby!

When asked whether she would put her career on hold to have a baby, the actress replied, "Why not?" The actress added, "I am a complete home person."

The Actress Is A Complete Home Person

The actress further added, "If Shoaib tells me someday that, ‘Beta aap aaram karo main hoon.' I will say, ‘Ya, Ya please mujhe kaam nahi karna.' I am more than happy being home."

Shoaib On Dipika

Well, we agree that Dipika is a complete home person! Recently (before bagging Qayamat Ki Raat), when Shoaib was asked as to what's Dipika up to (as she was missing from television), he told the leading daily, "She's not alone at all. She has more time than I have with Ammi, Papa and Saba (Shoaib's parents and sister). They are a riot when together."

Marriage Is Their Priority

When asked as to when fans can watch Dipika on-screen, the actor had said that marriage is their priority, and her comeback is her call!