English
 »   »   »  Dipika Kakar Is Planning For A Baby Next Year; Says She Can Put Her Career On Hold For A Baby!

Dipika Kakar Is Planning For A Baby Next Year; Says She Can Put Her Career On Hold For A Baby!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most adorable couples of the television industry. The couple met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and fell in love. After being in relationship for four long years, the couple got married on February 22, 2018. While Dipika took a break post wedding, Shoaib bagged a show, Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre. Now, the actress is also back on television. She is seen on Ekta Kapoor's Qayamat Ki Raat.

    Well, we must say that Dipika and Shoaib are currently in the best phase of their lives both professionally and personally. Many of their fans would be wondering as to when they are planning to start a family! Here's what the actress has to say.

    Dipika & Shoaib To Start A Family Soon!

    When the actress was asked about family planning, she was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "It is so funny this Mother's Day I wished so many ladies and at least 90% of them have replied, ‘Waiting for you to join (laughs).' I was like, ‘Excuse me, I just got married.' But seriously for family planning there is time... at least a year to go."

    Dipika Can Put Her Career On Hold For A Baby!

    When asked whether she would put her career on hold to have a baby, the actress replied, "Why not?" The actress added, "I am a complete home person."

    The Actress Is A Complete Home Person

    The actress further added, "If Shoaib tells me someday that, ‘Beta aap aaram karo main hoon.' I will say, ‘Ya, Ya please mujhe kaam nahi karna.' I am more than happy being home."

    Shoaib On Dipika

    Well, we agree that Dipika is a complete home person! Recently (before bagging Qayamat Ki Raat), when Shoaib was asked as to what's Dipika up to (as she was missing from television), he told the leading daily, "She's not alone at all. She has more time than I have with Ammi, Papa and Saba (Shoaib's parents and sister). They are a riot when together."

    Marriage Is Their Priority

    When asked as to when fans can watch Dipika on-screen, the actor had said that marriage is their priority, and her comeback is her call!

    Fans Are Upset With The Channel's Decision To End Kasam; Trend 'DontEndKasam' On Twitter

    Read more about: dipika kakar shoaib ibrahim
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue