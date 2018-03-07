 »   »   » It's True, I Have Done It! Dipika Kakar PROUDLY Accepts That She Is Converted To Islam!

Dipika On Changing Her Name To Faiza

In her previous interview to TOI, Dipika had even revealed that she had changed the name for the wedding and added that it's a personal matter.

Dipika On Converting To Islam & Changing Her Name

Once again, when Dipika was asked about the decision of converting to Islam and changing her name, she told TOI, "Joh sach hai woh hai... It's true I have done it, but why and when I have done it, don't think it needs to be talked about. I think it is a very personal matter and I don't think I need to talk about it openly in front of the media."

‘It’s A Personal Matter’!

"For the audience and media we are actors have always shared everything. All our happy moments we have shared with you all, but this I think is a very personal space and I don't give anyone the permission to enter the space."

Dipika Proudly Accepts That She Is Converted To Islam

"Definitely, it is true and I am not denying it. I am very happy and proud that I have done it for myself and my happiness. My family was with me in this decision and my intentions were not to hurt anyone. This is my decision."

Dipika & Shoaib Not Bothered About Belonging To Different Religions!

The couple never bothered about the fact that they belonged to different religions. Shoaib said, "I feel that when you are a celebrity you are constantly under scanner and there are people who love you, but then there are also people who try to bring you down."

‘Families’ Happiness Matters!’

"We have always taken decisions in life only keeping our families in mind, if they are happy and fine then rest of the world doesn't matter to us. I don't consider myself a celebrity, we are very simple people and we like to lead a simple life."