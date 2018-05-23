 »   »   » Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim Celebrate Their First Iftar, Shoaib Talks About Dipika’s TV Comeback!

Dipika & Family Wait To Break Their Fast!

A video in which Dipika was seen sitting with Shoaib and his family, as they wait to break their fast, has gone viral on social media.

Shoaib & Dipika

Shoaib also shared a couple of pictures where he, Dipika and his family were seen celebrating first Ramzan after their wedding. Sharing a picture snapped with Dipika, Shoaib wrote, "💑." - (sic). The couple looked adorable together.

Shoaib, Dipika & Family Celebrating Ramadan

Sharing another picture, Shoaib wrote, "Today's little moments become tomorrow's precious memories..#lovemyfamily #iftari #alhamdulillah #ramadanmubarak." - (sic)

Dipika Converted To Islam

It has to be recalled that Dipika got converted to Islam during wedding. She also changed her name to Faiza. Regarding the same, Dipika had said that it was her decision and a personal matter.

Dipika Is Proud & Happy

Dipika had also said that she is very happy and proud that she has done it for myself and my happiness. Her family was with her in this decision and her intentions were not to hurt anyone. It was her decision.

How Things Changed After Marriage?

Shoaib says that Dipika is great wife. She enjoys cooking and taking care of them, and also loves doing all the household stuff. When asked as to how things have changed post married, Shoaib told HT that he knows Dipika for a long time. It's just the formality and tagging the relationship with the marriage brand that has changed.

What’s Dipika Up To?

Shoaib has resumed work post marriage. When asked as to what Dipika is up to, the actor told the leading daily, "She's not alone at all. She has more time than I have with Ammi, Papa and Saba (Shoaib's parents and sister). They are a riot when together. In fact, I miss out on all the fun they have. Poor me!"

When Can We See Dipika On Screen?

When asked as to when can we expect Dipika on screen, the actor said, "Marriage is our priority - hers and mine. Why does the onus lie on her alone to make it work? We both should invest as much in it."

‘For Dipika To Come Back On Screen Is Completely Her Call’

"For Dipika to come back on screen is completely her call. I don't force her into anything. I'd love to see her overloaded with work. I'm very liberal that way. I have no issues with her working even more than me. I just want her to be happy and at ease with the decisions she makes, but she'll need something good to mark her comeback."