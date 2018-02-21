 »   »   » INSIDE PICTURES Of Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim’s Fun-filled Mehendi Ceremony!

Sasural Simar Ka actors, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are all set to get married. The couple kick-started the wedding festivities in filmy style. They recreated Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Veer Zaara moments in their pre-wedding photoshoots.
Yesterday (February 20), the haldi ceremony was held. Today, the mehendi ceremony is happening. The couple looked so much in love together in their mehendi pictures that are doing the rounds on social media. Have a look...
Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim’s Mehendi Ceremony
At the mehendi ceremony, the stage was decorated with orange curtains. While Shoaib wore orange kurta, Dipika was glowing in orange kurta with a black pyjama.
Shoaib Get Dipika's Name Written On His Hand
While Dipika was busy getting the mehendi applied, Shoaib got Dipika's name written on his hand. He also was seen flaunting his mehendi. Such a sweet gesture!
Shoaib & Dipika Dance Their Heart Out
In a few pictures and videos, Shoaib and Dipika were seen dancing to the Bollywood numbers. The close friends of the couple were also seen enjoying the pre-wedding rituals.
Dipika's Friends Attend Her Mehendi Ceremony
The mehendi ceremony was attended by Dipika's close friends, Falaq Naaz and Jyotsna chandola. The pre-wedding ceremonies are being held in Shoaib's hometown Bhopal. The marriage will be held tomorrow (February 22) in the outskirts of Bhopal.
Dipika & Shoaib's Wedding
The nikaah will happen in Lucknow, which is Shoaib's birth place. If reports are to be believed, the wedding will be followed by a star-studded reception in Mumbai.
Dipika's Mehendi Ceremony
Dipika was previously married to Raunak Samson, but the marriage didn't last long. The actress found love for the second time in her Sasural Simar Ka actor, Shoaib Ibrahim. The actors have been dating since four years, and finally they have decided to take their relationship to the next level.
Falaq Naaz
Falaq Naaz shared a picture in which she, Dipika and Jyotsna were seen flaunting mehendi. Sharing the picture, Falaq wrote, "#mood MEHENDI LAGA KE RAKHNA💖🤩😘 #dodilmilrahehain #shoaika #weddingbells."
