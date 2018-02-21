 »   »   » INSIDE PICTURES Of Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim’s Fun-filled Mehendi Ceremony!

Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim’s Mehendi Ceremony

At the mehendi ceremony, the stage was decorated with orange curtains. While Shoaib wore orange kurta, Dipika was glowing in orange kurta with a black pyjama.

Shoaib Get Dipika's Name Written On His Hand

While Dipika was busy getting the mehendi applied, Shoaib got Dipika's name written on his hand. He also was seen flaunting his mehendi. Such a sweet gesture!

Shoaib & Dipika Dance Their Heart Out

In a few pictures and videos, Shoaib and Dipika were seen dancing to the Bollywood numbers. The close friends of the couple were also seen enjoying the pre-wedding rituals.

Dipika's Friends Attend Her Mehendi Ceremony

The mehendi ceremony was attended by Dipika's close friends, Falaq Naaz and Jyotsna chandola. The pre-wedding ceremonies are being held in Shoaib's hometown Bhopal. The marriage will be held tomorrow (February 22) in the outskirts of Bhopal.

Dipika & Shoaib's Wedding

The nikaah will happen in Lucknow, which is Shoaib's birth place. If reports are to be believed, the wedding will be followed by a star-studded reception in Mumbai.

Dipika's Mehendi Ceremony

Dipika was previously married to Raunak Samson, but the marriage didn't last long. The actress found love for the second time in her Sasural Simar Ka actor, Shoaib Ibrahim. The actors have been dating since four years, and finally they have decided to take their relationship to the next level.

Falaq Naaz

Falaq Naaz shared a picture in which she, Dipika and Jyotsna were seen flaunting mehendi. Sharing the picture, Falaq wrote, "#mood MEHENDI LAGA KE RAKHNA💖🤩😘 #dodilmilrahehain #shoaika #weddingbells."