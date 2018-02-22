 »   »   » B'FUL PICS! Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim Glow With Happiness: All Set For Sangeet Ceremony

Dipika & Shoaib's Mehendi Ceremony

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's haldi ceremony happened yesterday (February 20). The mehendi and sangeet ceremonies are going on today. All the pre-wedding events are being held in Shoaib's hometown Bhopal.

Dipika At Her Sangeet Ceremony

We had brought you the pictures of both, haldi and mehendi ceremonies. Now, the pictures from the couple's sangeet event are doing the rounds on the social media

Sangeet Ceremony Venue

The stage for sangeet event was decorated with colourful lights and curtains. Shoaib's sister, Saba Ibrahim shared a picture of the venue and captioned it, ‘sangeet' ‘#dodilmilrahehai'.

Saba With Shoaib & Dipika

She also shared a picture snapped with her ‘bhaiya' and ‘bhabhi' from the Sangeet event, and wrote, "All set for sangeet #dodilmilrahehain #shoaika."

ShoIka Wedding

The wedding will be held tomorrow (February 22) in the outskirts of Bhopal. The nikaah will happen in Lucknow, which is Shoaib's birth place. Apparently, the wedding will be followed by a star-studded reception in Mumbai.