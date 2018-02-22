 »   »   » BEAUTIFUL PICS! Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim Glow With Happiness: All Set For Sangeet Ceremony

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love on Sasural Simar Ka sets. The couple have been dating since four long years. Now the actors are all set to enter the marital bliss.
The actors kick-started the wedding festivities in filmy style. They recreated Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Veer Zaara moments in their pre-wedding photoshoots.
Dipika & Shoaib's Mehendi Ceremony
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's haldi ceremony happened yesterday (February 20). The mehendi and sangeet ceremonies are going on today. All the pre-wedding events are being held in Shoaib's hometown Bhopal.
Dipika At Her Sangeet Ceremony
We had brought you the pictures of both, haldi and mehendi ceremonies. Now, the pictures from the couple's sangeet event are doing the rounds on the social media
Sangeet Ceremony Venue
The stage for sangeet event was decorated with colourful lights and curtains. Shoaib's sister, Saba Ibrahim shared a picture of the venue and captioned it, ‘sangeet' ‘#dodilmilrahehai'. At the sangeet, the couple was seen dancing for Bollywood numbers.
Saba With Shoaib & Dipika
She also shared a picture snapped with her ‘bhaiya' and ‘bhabhi' from the Sangeet event, and wrote, "All set for sangeet #dodilmilrahehain #shoaika."
ShoIka Wedding
The wedding will be held tomorrow (February 22) in the outskirts of Bhopal. The nikaah will happen in Lucknow, which is Shoaib's birth place. Apparently, the wedding will be followed by a star-studded reception in Mumbai.
Stay locked to this space for the latest news and details on Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's wedding.
(Images Source: Instagram)
