 »   »   » Dipika & Shoaib To Get Married This February; Travel To Their Wedding Destination In DDLJ Style!

Shoaib & Dipika To Get Married On February 26

According to Spotboye report, the couple is all set to get married on February 26. The wedding ceremony is expected to take place as per Muslim rituals. The couple will have a ‘nikah' ceremony.

Wedding In Bhopal!

The report also suggests that the wedding celebrations will begin in Bhopal. The Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies will take place on February 25. The wedding will be followed by a star-studded reception in Mumbai.

Wedding Preparations Are On Full-swing

The wedding preparations are on full-swing. Dipika and Shoaib's fan clubs shared a few pictures as the couple get ready for their big day. The couple wants to keep it a private affair and only family members and a few friends from television industry are invited to the wedding.

Shoaib & Dipika Off To Their Wedding Destination

The couple is on their way to their hometowns Bhopal and Lucknow in train. Posting a picture, Dipika wrote, "Sunkissed Mornings ❤️❤️❤️ #dodilmilrahehain."

Shoaika Recreate The Iconic Moment From DDLJ

Shoaib and Dipika recreated the iconic moment from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Sharing this picture and wrote, "Mai bolti rehti hun... aur ye hain ki haste rehte hain 😊 #dodilmilrahehain #traintravel."

The Couple Travel To Their Wedding Destination In DDLJ Style

Sharing this picture, Shoaib wrote, "आ सिमरन आ जी लें अपनी ज़िंदगी 😘 ❤️❤️ #dodilmilrahehain #mylove." Like Shahrukh Khan and Kajol in DDLJ, Shoaib and Dipika are made for each other jodi in real life. Do you agree with us?

Sasural Simar Ka Actors Celebrate Valentine’s Day

Previously, Shoaib had shared a video, in which he was seen making Dipika wear a dupatta. This video gave many hints that the couple are all set to tie the knot soon. Sharing the video, Shoaib wrote, "This valentines give her the perfect shade of red she deserves. ❤️❤️ #dodilmilrahehain #valentines #myvalentine #love #shoaika."

Teddy Day

The couple also celebrated Valentine's week, by wishing each other on each day. Sharing this picture, Dipika wrote, "@shoaib2087 I have found your replacement !! 😉😜 #teddyday #valentinesweek #Shoaika #DoDilMilRaheHain."

Rose Day

Sharing a video, Dipika wrote, "We might complain about roses having thorns, but also rejoice because thorns have roses. Similarly, we all can relate all the khatta meetha takrar which makes the platter of 'life tastier'- Tujhse banti nahin, par tere bina chalti bhi nahin!! So here's a poem from #DiariesofDipika #Shoaika #dodilmilrahehain #CoupleGoals #Happyroseday #valentinesweek."

Propose Day

Sharing a picture from their Nach Baliye 8 days (the couple posed for cameras after Shoaib proposed Dipika), Dipika wrote, "That moment took my heart away but the feeling is still the same ❤ #dodilmilrahehain #valentinesweek #happyproposeday #throwbackthursday #couplegoals."

Chocolate Day

Dipika prepared chocolate cake for Shoaib on chocolate day. Sharing a video, Dipika wrote, "Loads of chocolate to the one who is sweeter than the chocolate!! 😉😘 #Happychocolateday #dodilmilrahehain #valentinesweek #Shoaika."