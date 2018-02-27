 »   »   » MORE PICS: Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim’s Wedding Reception Was A Star-studded Affair

Dipika & Shoaib’s Wedding Reception

The reception was held in Mumbai at Juhu's Sea Princess Hotel on Monday (February 26). Dipika looked gorgeous in a golden outfit, while Shoaib complemented Dipika in a red and gold sherwani, with golden shawl.

Sasural Simar Ka Jodi

Shoaib shared a picture from the wedding reception and wrote, "Posing just before we walked down for our Reception last evening!!!My outfit : @kalkifashion #dodilmilrahehain #dodilmilgaye." (sic)

Shoaib

Shoaib too, shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "Stepping in this new life... I hereby promise to Embrace you in my love forever and ever!!! ❤️❤️ #dodilmilrahehain #dodilmilgaye #love #mylove."(sic)

Dipika

Dipika too, shared a picture and wrote, "he makes me believe that I am the queen of his heart!!!❤❤my outfit: @aliyafashionhouse his outfit: @kalkifashion photography: @theglamwedding_getthelook." (sic)

Sanaya & Mohit

The wedding reception was a star-studded affair as Dipika and Shoaib's friends from the television industry attended it. Their Nach Baliye 8 friends, Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal, Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Pritam Singh-Aman Jot were present at their reception.

Guests At ShoaIka’s Wedding Reception

Also, Sharad Kelkar-Keerti Kelkar, Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee, Arti Singh, Ratan Rajput, Pankaj Dheer and Dipika and Shoaib's friends, Jyotsna Chandola, Kajol Shrivatsava and Falaq Naaz, who attended the couple's 'Nikaah', were present at the reception.

Shoaib & Dipika Dance

In one of the videos that is doing the rounds on social media, Shoaib is seen singing and playing dhol, while his wife is seen dancing to the tunes. Along with both the actors, their friends were also seen dancing and enjoying with them.

ShoaIka Cut Cake

In another video, Shoaib and Dipika were seen cutting a three-tier cake, with their friends around. In media interviews, the couple's friends were seen praising the newlyweds.

Sanaya Congratulates The Couple

Sharing the picture of newlyweds, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, Sanaya wrote, "Congratulations @ms.dipika @shoaib2087 Wish u both a lifetime of happiness and love ??????." (sic)

Bharti & Harsh

Bharti attended the reception with her husband Harsh and wrote, "Sprinkle laughter, smiles and happiness wherever you go... Just like me ?? Dressed in this beautiful blue dress by @ashishandshefaliofficial and dazzling in jewelry by @aquamarine_jewellery for the #shoika reception #dodilmilrahehai #weddingdiaries #partytime #celebratinglife." (sic)

Keerti & Sharad

Keerti attended the reception party with actor husband Sharad. Sharing a picture, Keerti wrote, "dipika shoaib reception lots of love and best wishes #dodilmilrahehai. Ouffitby: @aliyafashionhouse Jewelleryby:: @aquamarine_jewellery, Styledby: @stylebysugandhasood." (sic)

Vindhya Tiwary

Vindhya shared a picture snapped with the newlyweds and wrote, "Wishing u a v happy married life @ms.dipika n @shoaib2087 vvvvv hapiii ?? n Dipika u were looking lyk a barbie doll ??couldn't take my eyes off from u !! Stay blessed forever ????" (sic)

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi shared a couple of pictures from the reception party on her Instagram story. Sharing a picture snapped with ShoIka, Surbhi wrote, "Congratulations Love birds @shoaib2087 @ms.dipika." (sic)

Surbhi With Nivedita

Sharing another picture snapped with actress Nivedita Bhattacharya (who was also present at the reception party), the actress wrote, "Me this beautiful lady after so long @nivedita.bhattacharya.01." (sic)