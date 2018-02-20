 »   »   » Dipika & Shoaib Kick-start Their Wedding Festivities In Filmy Style; Check Out Haldi Ceremony PICS

Shoaib & Dipika’s Wedding

Apparently, Shoaib and Dipika will get married on February 22 (not February 26) in Shoaib's maternal village on the outskirts of Bhopal. The pre-wedding festivities are happening in Bhopal.

Shoaib & Dipika’s Haldi Ceremony

The nikaah will happen in Lucknow, which is Shoaib's birth place. The venue was all decked up with yellow, orange and white flowers with yellow curtains. A few pictures (shared by their fans) are already doing the rounds on social media.

Shoaib’s Sister Share Picture From Haldi Ceremony

The decoration at the haldi event looks creative and colourful. Sharing a picture from the haldi ceremony, Saba Ibrahim wrote, "Happy me.. ☺️ #haldikirasm #dodilmilrahehain #bhaikishadi."

Sasural Simar Ka Jodi Are Glowing At Their Haldi Ceremony

Sharing another picture snapped with her brother, Shoaib and babhi, Dipika, Saba wrote, "May Allah bless my bhai and bhabhI always.. 👫🤗 #haldikirasm #dodilmilrahehain."

Falaq Naaz With The Couple & Family At Haldi

Sharing this picture, Falaq wrote, "And the most happening function is here........#dodilmilrahehain #shoaika #weddingbells #haldiceremony #dodilmilrahehain #mastibegins."

Abhishek Sharma At Haldi Ceremony

Posting this picture, Abhishek wrote, "When I was tying the kalire ... i felt the joy of this world ...while writing this post i was thinking wat is the 1 thing i should write ... and then it struck me ... #finally hahaha... mere awesome 2some... love u."

Shoaib & Dipika Recreate Veer Zaara Moment

As the actors kick-started their wedding festivities, they also recreated Shahrukh and Preity Zinta's Veer Zaara moment by posing in a mustard field and tractor!

Made For Each Other Jodi

Posting the picture, Dipika wrote, "Tujhse kisne kaha ke ye mumkin hain...main rahu aur mujhme tu na rahe...❤❤❤#dodilmilrahehain #loveisintheair #SHOAIKA #desistyle #desilove."

Falaq Naaz With Dipika

Television actress and Dipika's friend, Falaq Naaz joined Dipika in the pre-wedding photoshoot. Sharing a picture snapped with Falaq, Dipika wrote, "On my side.... now and forever @falaqnaazz 😚😚😚😚 #dodilmilrahehain #desistyle #friendslikefamily #sisterlove."

Falaq-Dipika

Sharing the picture, Falaq wrote, "She would No longer be a MISS but always a SIS!!!!!!!! #dodilmilrahehain #sis #sisterwives #blessings #happywe #mostprecious #specialforme."

The Couple Recreate DDLJ Moment

Shoaib too shared a picture and wrote, "❤️❤️ #dodilmilrahehain." He had also shared a video, which reminds us of SRK and Kajol (from DDLJ) and wrote, "@ms.dipika ...Lets fall in love... all over again...#dodilmilrahehain #shoaika #love."

ShoIka’s Wedding Invitation

Abhishek Sharma shared the wedding invitation of Shoaib and Dipika, and wrote, "The most beautiful moment in my life ... wont say more ... love u both @ms.dipika @shoaib2087."