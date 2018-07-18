 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Dipika-Shoaib, Rithvik-Asha, Kratika-Nikitin & Srishty-Manish Approached!

Related Articles
- Hina Khan’s ‘Bhasoodi’ Vs Mehajabi Siddiqui’s ‘Woofer Woofer’: Fans Loved Mehajabi’s Song!
- Bigg Boss Season 12: British Adult Film star Danny D Reacts To Being A Part Of Salman's Show!
- Bigg Boss 11’s BFFs Hina Khan, Luv Tyagi & Priyank Sharma Reunite; Share Fun Moments!
- Bigg Boss 12: Tentative Contestants List Out! Salman To Co-host The Show With Ex-Girlfriend Kaif?
- Hina Khan Trolled ‘Hilariously’ For Her Latest Airport Look; Fans Say ‘RIP Fashion’!
- Bigg Boss 12: Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Deepika Singh Approached For The Show!
- Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Monalisa Bags A Big Role In Gul Khan’s Supernatural Fantasy Show Nazar!
- Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2: A Timeline Of Events So Far!
- Bigg Boss 12: Rohan Gandotra, Helly Shah, Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee Approached!
- Ex Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Vikas Gupta Threatens To Slap His Fans! Says, ‘Chamaat you all will get’
- Sapna Choudhary, Jyoti Kumar & Other Bigg Boss Contestants Who Shocked Fans With Their Makeovers
- Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Akash Dadlani’s Song ‘Bang Bang’ Is Out; Here’s What The Fans Have To Say
The preparations for the most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 12 are in full swing. According to the reports, the makers are leaving no stones unturned to rope in the most popular and controversial celebrities this season! As the viewers are aware, in this season the contestants will enter as jodis! Sometime ago, we had revealed that Milind Soman & wife Ankita, Vibha Chibber & son Puru, Siddharth Sagar & girlfriend Subuhi Joshi, sisters Shafaq & Falaq Naaz, Mihika Sharma & adult star Danny D have been approached for the show!
According to a Tellychakkar report, many other popular celebrities are being approached for the reality show. It seems that a few of them have even given the green signal!
Rithvik Dhanjani & Asha Negi
Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi got popular with Zee TV's show Pavitra Rishta. The couple is popularly known as ArVi by their fans (screen name Arjun and Purvi). Post the show, they were also seen on Yeh Hai Aashiqui. According to the entertainment website's report, the popular couple of television industry has been offered a whopping amount for the reality show! It is also being said that they are the channel's top favourites. The couple hasn't reacted to the report yet!
Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim
It is also being said that Sasural Simar Ka jodi, who recently got married - Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim - have been approached for the show. Shoaib is currently seen on Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre, which is going off air soon! So there is a possibility of the couple taking up the show.
But Shoaib has denied being approached. He told the entertainment portal, "We've got no such offer. I'm not interested in doing it right now. I can't comment about the future."
Nikitin Dheer & Kratika Sengar
Apparently, another popular couple of TV, Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar have also been approached. Kratika Sengar is seen on Colors' show, Kasam, which is soon going off air, while Nikitin was seen on Star Plus' Ishqbaaz. It has to be recalled that Nikitin's name comes up before every season of the show goes on air, but he hasn't entered the show, while Kratika had said that she would never do the reality series!
Meanwhile, Kratika's manager has refuted the rumour of being approached for the show by saying, "It's not true."
Srishty Rode & Manish Nagdev; Karan Patel & Ankita Bhargava
According to Spotboye report, Srishty Rode, who is currently seen in Ishqbaaz and her fiancé, Manish Nagdev have been approached for the show. Although the couple hasn't signed on dotted line, it is being said that if all goes well the couple might definitely enter the Bigg Boss 12 house. It is also being said that Karan Patel & Ankita Bhargava have also been approached for the show.
Which Coupled Do Should Participate On Bigg Boss 12?
Well, it will be interesting to watch if the above-mentioned couples are locked in the Bigg Boss 12 house. What do you have to say - hit the comment box to share your views.
Bigg Boss 12: Tentative Contestants List Out! Salman To Co-host The Show With Ex-Girlfriend Kaif?