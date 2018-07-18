English
 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Dipika-Shoaib, Rithvik-Asha, Kratika-Nikitin & Srishty-Manish Approached!

Bigg Boss 12: Dipika-Shoaib, Rithvik-Asha, Kratika-Nikitin & Srishty-Manish Approached!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The preparations for the most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 12 are in full swing. According to the reports, the makers are leaving no stones unturned to rope in the most popular and controversial celebrities this season! As the viewers are aware, in this season the contestants will enter as jodis! Sometime ago, we had revealed that Milind Soman & wife Ankita, Vibha Chibber & son Puru, Siddharth Sagar & girlfriend Subuhi Joshi, sisters Shafaq & Falaq Naaz, Mihika Sharma & adult star Danny D have been approached for the show!

    According to a Tellychakkar report, many other popular celebrities are being approached for the reality show. It seems that a few of them have even given the green signal!

    Rithvik Dhanjani & Asha Negi

    Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi got popular with Zee TV's show Pavitra Rishta. The couple is popularly known as ArVi by their fans (screen name Arjun and Purvi). Post the show, they were also seen on Yeh Hai Aashiqui. According to the entertainment website's report, the popular couple of television industry has been offered a whopping amount for the reality show! It is also being said that they are the channel's top favourites. The couple hasn't reacted to the report yet!

    Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim

    It is also being said that Sasural Simar Ka jodi, who recently got married - Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim - have been approached for the show. Shoaib is currently seen on Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre, which is going off air soon! So there is a possibility of the couple taking up the show.

    But Shoaib has denied being approached. He told the entertainment portal, "We've got no such offer. I'm not interested in doing it right now. I can't comment about the future."

    Nikitin Dheer & Kratika Sengar

    Apparently, another popular couple of TV, Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar have also been approached. Kratika Sengar is seen on Colors' show, Kasam, which is soon going off air, while Nikitin was seen on Star Plus' Ishqbaaz. It has to be recalled that Nikitin's name comes up before every season of the show goes on air, but he hasn't entered the show, while Kratika had said that she would never do the reality series!

    Meanwhile, Kratika's manager has refuted the rumour of being approached for the show by saying, "It's not true."

    Srishty Rode & Manish Nagdev; Karan Patel & Ankita Bhargava

    According to Spotboye report, Srishty Rode, who is currently seen in Ishqbaaz and her fiancé, Manish Nagdev have been approached for the show. Although the couple hasn't signed on dotted line, it is being said that if all goes well the couple might definitely enter the Bigg Boss 12 house. It is also being said that Karan Patel & Ankita Bhargava have also been approached for the show.

    Which Coupled Do Should Participate On Bigg Boss 12?

    Well, it will be interesting to watch if the above-mentioned couples are locked in the Bigg Boss 12 house. What do you have to say - hit the comment box to share your views.

    Bigg Boss 12: Tentative Contestants List Out! Salman To Co-host The Show With Ex-Girlfriend Kaif?

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 18:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 18, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue