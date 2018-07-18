 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Dipika-Shoaib, Rithvik-Asha, Kratika-Nikitin & Srishty-Manish Approached!

Rithvik Dhanjani & Asha Negi

Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi got popular with Zee TV's show Pavitra Rishta. The couple is popularly known as ArVi by their fans (screen name Arjun and Purvi). Post the show, they were also seen on Yeh Hai Aashiqui. According to the entertainment website's report, the popular couple of television industry has been offered a whopping amount for the reality show! It is also being said that they are the channel's top favourites. The couple hasn't reacted to the report yet!

Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim

It is also being said that Sasural Simar Ka jodi, who recently got married - Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim - have been approached for the show. Shoaib is currently seen on Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre, which is going off air soon! So there is a possibility of the couple taking up the show.

But Shoaib has denied being approached. He told the entertainment portal, "We've got no such offer. I'm not interested in doing it right now. I can't comment about the future."

Nikitin Dheer & Kratika Sengar

Apparently, another popular couple of TV, Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar have also been approached. Kratika Sengar is seen on Colors' show, Kasam, which is soon going off air, while Nikitin was seen on Star Plus' Ishqbaaz. It has to be recalled that Nikitin's name comes up before every season of the show goes on air, but he hasn't entered the show, while Kratika had said that she would never do the reality series!



Meanwhile, Kratika's manager has refuted the rumour of being approached for the show by saying, "It's not true."

Srishty Rode & Manish Nagdev; Karan Patel & Ankita Bhargava

According to Spotboye report, Srishty Rode, who is currently seen in Ishqbaaz and her fiancé, Manish Nagdev have been approached for the show. Although the couple hasn't signed on dotted line, it is being said that if all goes well the couple might definitely enter the Bigg Boss 12 house. It is also being said that Karan Patel & Ankita Bhargava have also been approached for the show.

