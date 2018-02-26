 »   »   » #MomentsWithSridevi! When Divyanka Tripathi Danced With The Bollywood DIVA Sridevi

Sridevi On Nach Baliye

Divyanka Tripathi, who participated on Nach Baliye 8 along with her husband actor, Vivek Dahiya, got a chance to meet Sridevi. The Bollywood actress was special guest of the show.

Divyanka Requests Sridevi To Dance With Her

The iconic actress was on the dance show to promote her film, Mom. Divyanka requested the actress to dance with her and the actress diva obliged with the song "Morni"

YHM Actress Is Huge Fan Of Sridevi

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein confessed that she is a huge fan of the actress. Apparently, it was the television actress' childhood dream to share the stage with the veteran actress.

Sridevi & Divyanka Dance

Indeed it was a visual delight for all viewers to watch the two beauties dancing together. Post the dance, both Divyanka and Vivek took a selfie as well.

#MomentsWithSridevi

Sharing a few video clips from the episode, Divyanka wrote, "Can't forget this day ever... You'll live forever through the magical moments you've given us. #NachBaliye8 #MomentsWithSriDevi @sridevi.kapoor."

Divyanka & Sridevi On Nach Baliye 8

Sharing two more video clips Divyanka wrote, "World stopped when you moved. #GraceAndBeauty in a frame. #NachBaliye8 # Moments with @sridevi.kapoor." "In our memories forever...#NachBaliye8 Moments with @sridevi.kapoor."

Sonakshi Sinha Dance For ‘Hawa Hawai’

Also, the Bollywood actress, who was the judge of the show, Sonakshi Sinha was also seen paying tribute to Sridevi, by performing for her popular song, ‘Hawa Hawai'.

Sonakshi Pays Tribute To Sridevi

Sharing the video, Sonakshi wrote, "Those big expressive eyes, beautiful smile and immense talent was a big part of my childhood. Thank you for the inspiration and memories Sriji. There never was, and never will be anyone like you, the movies have lost one of their biggest and brightest stars today, but you will live on in our hearts. #RIP #hawahawai."

Shweta Tiwari Pays Tribute To Sridevi

Also, TV actress Shweta Tiwari had shook legs to the same song (Hawa Hawai) on Greenathon event. Sharing the picture from the event, Shweta wrote, "👆🏽I still can't forget this Moment..!!! We Lost a Legend ..! RIP @sridevi.kapoor mam🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼"