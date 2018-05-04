 »   »   » Divyanka Tripathi Gets Teary-eyed As She Recalls Her Break-up With Sharad Malhotra On Rajeev’s Show!

Related Articles
Television's popular actor, Rajeev Khandelwal, who was recently seen on Ekta Kapoor's popular web series Haq Se, is making a comeback on the small screen. He will be seen in Zee TV's new chat show, Juzz Baatt.
Apparently, the first guests of the show are Television's most adorable couple, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya. We came across a promo of Divyanka and Vivek from the show that is doing the rounds on social media in which Divyanka was teary-eyed as she talked about her lowest phase of her life i.e., her breakup with Sharad Malhotra.
Divyanka Gets Teary-eyed As She Talks About Her Break-up With Sharad
In the promo, Rajeev is seen asking about her heart break. She gets teary-eyed and adds, "Uss samay ese lag raha tha ki jyse zindagi khatam hogayi ho. Mein andvishwas ke level par chali gayi thi."
Divyanka & Vivek Dance
It is then Rajeev welcomes Vivek! While Divyanka and Vivek are seen dancing, her voice in the background says that she can't live without love.
Is Divyanka Pregnant?
The promo ends as Rajeev mentions about Divyanka being pregnant, while she is seen laughing. Well, the promo looks interesting and it has to be seen what Divyanka and Vivek reveal about their lives that their fans do not know.
Sharad & Divyanka
It has to be recalled that Divyanka was dating her Banoo Main Teri Dulhann co-actor Sharad Malhotra. After seven years of their relationship, they broke up in 2015. It was said that Sharad's growing closeness with his Maharana Pratap co-actress Rachana was the reason why the actress called it off.
Post The Break-up, Divyanka Had Trust Issues
Post the break up, Divyanka had revealed that she has trust issues. She was quoted by TOI as saying, "I guess if I enter into a relationship now I will take it slow and not just fall in love. There might be some trust issues but I am optimistic."
Sharad Reveals How People Told Him That He Was Wrong
On the other hand, while talking on a leading talk show, Sharad had said, "After parting ways with her (Divyanka), people told me that I was wrong, but I think it is my life. Nobody has right to judge me because you have not gone through that situation. I have committed mistakes in my life. But one thing I have learned that if you fail to forget and forgive then you cannot move on in your life."
Divyanka & Sharad Have Moved On In Their Lives
While Divyanka is now happily married to Vivek, Sharad is dating Splitsvilla's Pooja Bisht. He made his debut public appearance with his girlfriend at Zee Gold Awards 2016.
