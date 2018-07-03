 »   »   »  Divyanka Tripathi Is Unstoppable! The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actress Dazzles On Magazine Cover!

Meet The New Cover Girl!

Sharing the magazine cover picture, Divyanka wrote, "#StayStrongInsideOut. Meet the new Cover Girl for @FitlookMagazine. Founder @mohit.kathuria1987. Mua @anubhadawar. Photographer @ichitanand. Jewellery @s2rjewelsandjewellery." - (sic) (Image: Fitlook magazine)

Divyanka Looks Stunning!

In the picture, Divyanka is seen wearing pink dress with boat neck and duster sleeves. She had also donned small nose ring and a bracelet. The magazine also had caption, "Unstoppable Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya."

Fans Praise Divyanka: Read Comments

Mmohdrafeeq18: Mashallah. - (sic)

Sunnystylist564: Wow nice. - (sic)

Radhikaa_jajuOhh my queen❤️❤️ killer stunning gorgeous 🔥🔥🔥💋💋💋❤️❤️😍😍 @divyankatripathidahiya actually ur beauty can't be expressed in words❤️😍 - (sic)

DT In Never-seen-before Look!

Navi_arts_: Those killer stares 😍 - (sic)

Kinalsheth: Looking completely different. - (sic)

xx.mayur_asudanixx: Ossm divyanka mam you are so beautiful aap se aacha duniya me koi ni ha 💓😘🌍❤😍 - (sic)

Divyanka Unstoppable!

Swethaubbani: Amazing look wow u r most beautyfull women in the world 😍😍😘 - (sic)

Deevyeshsinghgourdeale: Unstoppable. - (sic)

Rocks282: U look amazingly different with the change in look😍😍🤗 @divyankatripathidahiya ... touchwood😘 - (sic)

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actress Experimenting With Her Looks!

Of late, the actress is seen experimenting with her looks. She had also shared a few pictures in which she was seen wearing western wears. Also, at several events, she was spotted wearing designer/western wears. Well, just like other television actress, it looks like Divyanka was also trying to break her stereotype image of ‘bahu'!