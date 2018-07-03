English
 »   »   »  Divyanka Tripathi Is Unstoppable! The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actress Dazzles On Magazine Cover!

Divyanka Tripathi Is Unstoppable! The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actress Dazzles On Magazine Cover!

    Divyanka Tripathi is one of the beautiful and talented actresses in the television industry. She started her journey on television with Zee TV's show, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and impressed everyone by playing dual role! Now, she is ruling the hearts of millions with her role as Ishita, on Star Plus popular show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actress, who is often seen in traditional dresses on the show, has surprised her fans with her latest look! She is seen in never-seen-before avatar on a magazine cover!

    The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress appeared on Fitlook's July edition's cover! We must say that Divyanka looked stunning in her new look!

    Sharing the magazine cover picture, Divyanka wrote, "#StayStrongInsideOut. Meet the new Cover Girl for @FitlookMagazine. Founder @mohit.kathuria1987. Mua @anubhadawar. Photographer @ichitanand. Jewellery @s2rjewelsandjewellery." - (sic) (Image: Fitlook magazine)

    In the picture, Divyanka is seen wearing pink dress with boat neck and duster sleeves. She had also donned small nose ring and a bracelet. The magazine also had caption, "Unstoppable Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya."

    Mmohdrafeeq18: Mashallah. - (sic)
    Sunnystylist564: Wow nice. - (sic)
    Radhikaa_jajuOhh my queen❤️❤️ killer stunning gorgeous 🔥🔥🔥💋💋💋❤️❤️😍😍 @divyankatripathidahiya actually ur beauty can't be expressed in words❤️😍 - (sic)

    Navi_arts_: Those killer stares 😍 - (sic)
    Kinalsheth: Looking completely different. - (sic)
    xx.mayur_asudanixx: Ossm divyanka mam you are so beautiful aap se aacha duniya me koi ni ha 💓😘🌍❤😍 - (sic)

    Swethaubbani: Amazing look wow u r most beautyfull women in the world 😍😍😘 - (sic)
    Deevyeshsinghgourdeale: Unstoppable. - (sic)
    Rocks282: U look amazingly different with the change in look😍😍🤗 @divyankatripathidahiya ... touchwood😘 - (sic)

    Of late, the actress is seen experimenting with her looks. She had also shared a few pictures in which she was seen wearing western wears. Also, at several events, she was spotted wearing designer/western wears. Well, just like other television actress, it looks like Divyanka was also trying to break her stereotype image of ‘bahu'!

    (Images source: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram)

