 »   »   »  Divyanka Tripathi On Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar Controversy & The MeToo Movement!

Divyanka On Tanushree-Nana Patekar’s Controversy

Talking about Tanushree and Nana Patekar's controversy, Divyanka told Spotboye, "I hope if she's harassed, she's taking a legal route as it's been ten years and protection of girls is being taken more seriously now."

About The #MeToo Movement

The actress, who has always been an inspiration to many spoke about the #MeToo movement. She was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "I think it's great that women are finally standing up and voicing what they have been through."

The Actress Says…

"We need to tell our daughters to speak up, our sisters not to hide and that if someone is approaching you for something you aren't comfortable with, SPEAK UP! The worst thing we can do is keep a crime hidden, let the world know about it and let those who are doing wrong suffer the consequences of their own actions!"

Is Television Industry Safe For Women?

When asked whether the television industry is well-equipped to ensure a woman's safety on the sets, she said, "I think television that way is a comfortable industry and since it's a female dominated industry, most actresses have learned to ensure their own safety. I don't think it's about the industry as much as about knowing as a woman how to safeguard yourself regardless of what career you have chosen or where you stay."