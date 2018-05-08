 »   »   » Divyanka Tripathi Responds To Pregnancy Rumours, Says Her Silence Has Been Mistaken For An Agreement

Related Articles
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are the most adorable couple of the television industry. The couple has huge fan base. There were rumours that the couple is expecting their first baby. Vivek had refuted the rumours.
But again, when Divyanka shared her friend's baby shower picture and captioned it as #babyontheway, the fans misunderstood that she was expecting a baby. Later, the couple took to social media to shared pictures from their friend's baby shower ceremony.
Divyanak & Vivek At Rajeev’s Chat Show
Also, recently, the couple was seen as guests at Rajeev Khandelwal's chat show, Juzz Baat. The actress confirmed that she is not pregnant and she and Vivek are not yet ready for the baby.
Divyanka Not Happy With Pregnancy Rumours
In an interview to HT, the actress seemed not happy with the recent buzz around her rumoured pregnancy. The actress was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I've been an open book. I make a point to interact with my fans every few days. I have good relations with the media and they've been kind to me."
The Actress Says
"My wedding wasn't a private affair. I understand that our lives are open to public scrutiny and I've accepted that. I share my life's happy moments with my fans and will continue to do so."
Her Silence Has Been Mistaken For An Agreement
She further added, "The most disturbing thing is that these rumours, as much as you want to ignore them, become an integral part of your work life. I'm expected to clarify and my silence has been mistaken for an agreement to the said rumour. But as you grow, you also grow over these rumours."
‘It’s Difficult To Spot The Miscreants’
"It's a chain where one doesn't know how it started or who started it. So, it's difficult to spot the miscreants. I hope people show some responsibility. But, it doesn't bother me anymore."
When Divyanka Became Victim Of Death Hoax
It has to be recalled that the actress became victim of the celebrity death hoax. It was said that the actress breathed her last after meeting with an accident. The actress said that the death hoax affected her family.
Death Hoax Around Divyanka Had Affected Her Family
She told the leading daily, "Some rumours are work of fiction and make for an interesting read. We even jokes about it during social gatherings. But some have been pretty distasteful and troubling my family, too."
How The Actress Dealt With Such Rumours?
"I don't know how, but someone started this outrageous death rumour about me and coincidentally, I was away for an event and couldn't be reached on phone. My family members got worried and made frantic calls to my team in Mumbai. I had to pacify them and also put up a tweet as my phone kept buzzing for a long time."
