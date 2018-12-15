 »   »   »  Divyanka Tripathi Rings In Her Birthday With Husband Vivek; YHM’s Karan, Anita & Others Wish Her!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Divyanka Tripathi, who is ruling the television industry, turns 34 today (December 14). The actress recently revealed her birthday plans. In an interview to an entertainment portal, the actress revealed that she has not planned anything as such for her birthday. But she had revealed that her husband, Vivek was going to kidnap her to some unknown location for birthday celebration. This year, has indeed been good for Divyanka as she was a state icon and the ambassador for the elections for my home state Madhya Pradesh, featured on the Forbes 100 list, crossed 9M followers on Instagram and she also bagged a web series - Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.
Divyanka says that she wishes to do some great things in the coming year 2019. Check out how the actress celebrated her birthday and who all wished her on the special day.
Divyanka Rings In Her Birthday With Her Husband!
Vivek shared a few videos in which he and Divyanka were seen all set to celebrate Div's birthday. In one of the videos, Divyanka can be seen cutting a special cake. They also were seen working out at the gym at late night 1.31 am! He reveals in a video as to how Divyanka dragged him to the gym after having cake.
Karan Patel Wishes Divyanka
"@divyankatripathidahiya .. Wish you a very very happy birthday .... may the master #Chef up there cook some dream come true dishes for you .... lots of love and luck ...! And may this million dollar smile never fade away ..... stay blessed ... ❤️🤗❤️ ..!" - (sic)
Anita Hassanandani & YHM Actors Wish Divyanka
Anita Hassanandani shared a video on her Instagram story in which her husband Rohit and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-stars - Avantika, Krishna, Neelu and Additi, wished Divyanka on her birthday.
Krishna Mukherjee
"Happy birthday Amma @divyankatripathidahiya ❤️ You're such a good soul, thank you for being my well wisher always. Wishing you truck loads of happiness and love. Keep shining ❤️❤️❤️"- (sic)
Aditi Bhatia
"Years pass by and bonds change and who knows this better than us? 😉 but in our case it's just become stronger and more loving because of the person that you are ❤️ So here's wishing that beautiful person who's just not an outward beauty but an inner one too, a very happy birthday! I wish you get all the happiness in this world, Love you Divyanka didi ❤️Love, Adoo. (Just the way you write it 🤪)" - (sic)
Mushtaq Shiekh
"Happy Bday girl... may the coming year be filled with love, success and happiness @divyankatripathidahiya. Keeping slaying it in style like you always do! Biggggg love😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️💥💥💥" - (sic)
Ekta Kapoor
Ekta shared a picture snapped with Krishna Mukherjee and Divyanka and wrote, "ektaravikapoorWats cooking good looking! To 2019 ‘s most gorgeous chef........have a super bdayyyyyyyyyyy." - (sic)
