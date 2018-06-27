 »   »   »  Divyanka Tripathi Says 'A Woman’s Breasts Are Meant To Feed A Child', Applauds Grihalakshmi

Divyanka Applauds Grihalakshmi & Gilu Joseph

The actress was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "I stand and bow for the verdict given by Kerala court also I applaud Grihalakshmi and Gilu Joseph. It was a bold yet much required initiative. I have my friends and relatives who are always so tensed about how to breastfeed their kids when they are out."

Divyanka’s Strong Take

"India doesn't provide any provisions for breastfeeding mothers in public places. The protesters must rather put similar amount of energy towards fighting for feeding mothers' right to good infrastructure."

‘When A Child Needs To Be Fed, It Needs To Be Fed’

The actress further added, "Also, a mother is a mother. Nothing can be obscene about her feeding her child. When a child needs to be fed, it needs to be fed! Mothers must bravely do the needful as it's only good for their child."

Divyanka Tripathi Hits Out At Haters

The advocate had claimed that the image was ‘obscene' and ‘derogatory'. The actress has lashed out the haters by clearing out the meaning of breasts. She was quoted as saying, "They are hormonally influenced mammary-gland development and fat deposition and which secrete milk after the birth of a child: the breasts of males normally remain rudimentary. That's right out of a dictionary."

‘Women's Breasts Are Meant To Feed A Child’

"Hence, women's breasts are meant to feed a child. They are definitely not reproductive organs as they are being confused and conceived by some calling it obscene. Let a woman be a woman. Stop judging and dictating! Start respecting!"