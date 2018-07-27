 »   »   »  Divyanka Tripathi Says Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Has Been Beautiful & Lucky For Her

Related Articles
Recently, Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein completed 1500 episodes. The makers of the show had organised for a grand party to celebrate the occasion. The whole team graced the occasion. Divyanka Tripathi, who plays the role of Ishita on the show, stole the limelight, as she was seen dancing her heart out to the beats of dhol. Her bhangra dance video had gone viral on social media too.
The actors of the show were also seen singing and dancing their heart out at the party. While talking about the show and its success, the actress said that the show has been beautiful and lucky for everyone!
Divyanka Says It’s A Beautiful Feeling
Divyanka was quoted by IANS as saying, "It is a beautiful feeling because it is a surprise for all of us. I mean, we knew the show is beautiful and we were enjoying ourselves working in the show for such a long time and when the journey is enjoyable you don't realise about the time."
It Has Been Five Years!
She further added, "So we didn't even realise that such a long time has gone by. It's been four and a half years, and if you add shooting then it has been five years. It is a beautiful feeling."
The Show Is A Lucky Charm
The actress also credits the show as a lucky charm, as a few other actors involved in the show (including her and Vivek) got married! She was quoted as saying, "This show has been beautiful and lucky for everyone involved. The show has brought so much happiness in everyone's life. A lot of people from our show got married during the show."
Divyanka Thanks The Channel & Makers For Beautiful Memories
The actress shared a picture from the party and wrote, "#CelebratingMohabbatein. Thank you @starplus and @balajitelefilmslimited for such beautiful memories! #1500Episodes of #YehHaiMohabbatein." - (sic)
Karan Patel Says It’s A Milestone
Karan Patel, also expressed his happiness over the show's success. He told the media, "It is a milestone. I think when we started this show, it was in the late night slot but even then the show did really well. The biggest credit I would like to give is to the audience."
Shireen Mirza Is Happy!
Shireen Mirza, who plays the negative role of Simmi on the show, also is happy that the show has completed 1500 episodes. She feels that this proves the show has won the hearts of the masses.
Shireen Congratulates The Team
The actress shared a picture and wrote, "Celebration of completing #1500episodesofyhm and 5+ years and Inshallah many more to come. Congratulations to the entire team and everyone associated ❤️ Thank you @starplus @balajitelefilmslimited @ektaravikapoor @sandiipsikcand 🙏 #gratitude." - (sic)
