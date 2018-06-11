 »   »   »  It’s A Baby Girl For Banoo Main Teri Dulhann’s Snehal Sahay; Divyanka Tripathi Shares Adorable Pics!

Television actress, Snehal Sahay, who was last seen in Sasural Simar Ka, gave birth to a baby girl yesterday (June 10, 2018). Divyanka Tripathi, who is close friend to Snehal, visited her at the hospital.

Divyanka shared a few pictures snapped with Snehal, her husband Kiran Giri and the new born baby. The actress captioned the picture in which Kiran was seen holding the little baby on his lap and Snehal was seen smiling, "#WellDone Neha and @kiranlivz for this beautiful creation! Happy happy dancing dancing Me!!!😁 💃🧜♀️🧚♀️🧞♀️👯♀️🧚♂️👯♂️🧞♂️🕺💃." - (sic)

Television celebrities commented on Divyanka's pictures congratulating Snehal and Kiran. Vahbiz Dorabjee commented on the post, "Awww congratulations to them.. do cuteee." - (sic). Karanvir Bohra's wife, Teejay Sidhu wrote, "Awww! Congrats to them! What a beautiful little baby! God bless. " - (sic)

Pankaj Bhatia wrote, "Congrats @Kiranlivz." Snehal's co-actress, Jaya Bhattacharya wrote, "Wow... Congratulations darling." - (sic)

It has to be recalled that Divyanka and her husband had organised a baby shower ceremony for Snehal. They had also shared pictures on their social media.

About the surprise baby shower, Snehal was quoted by IWMBuzz as saying, "This was a cute surprise given by Vivek and Divyanka. It was a really nice gesture. We were ecstatic. We did not know what was happening. It was an amazing feeling when you are being pampered."

Snehal had said that she is looking forward to having a splendid time enjoying motherhood, "Our baby will be our centre of focus. As actors, we cannot stay out of focus for a long time. So I will come back, but for now, I take a break."

For the uninitiated, Divyanka and Snehal shared screen space together in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and ever since then they are close friends. It is said that Snehal was actively involved in Divyanka's wedding preparations and attended all the functions.