English
 »   »   »  Divyanka Tripathi Silences Rumours Of Rife With Husband Vivek Dahiya With Her Latest Tweet!

Divyanka Tripathi Silences Rumours Of Rife With Husband Vivek Dahiya With Her Latest Tweet!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Divyanka Tripathi's Big Revelation on her relationship with husband Vivek Dahiya। FilmiBeat

    Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most adorable couples in the television industry. Their fans have nicknamed them as DiVek. It has to be recalled that both Divyanka and Vivek met on the set of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. They surprised fans with their engagement. The couple got married in 2016. They went on to participate on Nach Baliye and even bagged the trophy! But, recently, there were rumours that all is not well between the couple.

    Although Divyanka has not clarified the rumours directly, her recent tweet on Vivek Dahiya might have silenced the rumours!

    Divyanka Extremely Happy As Her Husband’s Show Is Doing Well!

    It has to be recalled that Vivek Dahiya's show, Qayamat Ki Raat was launched recently. The show has got a huge opening and Divyanka is extremely happy for her husband!

    Divyanka Calls Herself ‘Proud Wife’!

    The actress tweeted, "Qayamat Ki Raat opens up to amazing TRPs! #ProudWife 😁💃. ViV, this definitely calls for celebration!😍 Congratulations!!!! @vivekdahiya08 @ektaravikapoor @KARISHMAK_TANNA #TeamQayamatKiRaat @BTL_Balaji @StarPlus 👏👏👏." - (sic)

    A Fan Questions Vivek’s Love For Her!

    Every time anyone points out at her husband, Divyanka raises her voice and silences them! Recently, one of the fans questioned Vivek's love for the actress as they (fans) don't see Vivek sharing anything related to Divyanka.

    The Actress Gives It Back To Fans Who Question Vivek’s Love For Her!

    This obviously didn't go well with Divyanka, who lashed out at the fan. She wrote, "Just stop talking about such petty things. You think our love can be measured by how we behave on insta? I didn't post happy birthday for my dad here... so don't I love him." - (sic)

    Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actress’ Befitting Reply

    She further wrote, "It's a message to all asking such silly things... Believe me, we do breathe and talk outside TV, FB, Twitter and Insta as well. And please don't bash Ms/Mr Glitters... for this. Just understand leave our personal behavior to us .... and enjoy this video." - (sic)

    DiVek In Chandigarh

    Recently, the couple had been holidaying in Chandigarh, Vivek's hometown. The couple shared a few pictures on their social networking accounts. Sharing a picture with Vivek's family, Divyanka wrote, "#Family." - (sic)

    Vivek’s Lifeline

    Sharing a picture, Vivek wrote, "Lifeline! Haan haan @riyaa_dxo you were missed..a lot! These two days went in a jiffy! Quality time spent catching up with familia and binged on mums specials #ChefExtraOrdinaire." - (sic)

    Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi's Shaheer Sheikh & Erica Fernandes Reunite!

    Read more about: divyanka tripathi vivek dahiya
    Story first published: Friday, July 6, 2018, 14:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 6, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue