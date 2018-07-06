 »   »   »  Divyanka Tripathi Silences Rumours Of Rife With Husband Vivek Dahiya With Her Latest Tweet!

Related Articles
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most adorable couples in the television industry. Their fans have nicknamed them as DiVek. It has to be recalled that both Divyanka and Vivek met on the set of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. They surprised fans with their engagement. The couple got married in 2016. They went on to participate on Nach Baliye and even bagged the trophy! But, recently, there were rumours that all is not well between the couple.
Although Divyanka has not clarified the rumours directly, her recent tweet on Vivek Dahiya might have silenced the rumours!
Divyanka Extremely Happy As Her Husband’s Show Is Doing Well!
It has to be recalled that Vivek Dahiya's show, Qayamat Ki Raat was launched recently. The show has got a huge opening and Divyanka is extremely happy for her husband!
Divyanka Calls Herself ‘Proud Wife’!
The actress tweeted, "Qayamat Ki Raat opens up to amazing TRPs! #ProudWife 😁💃. ViV, this definitely calls for celebration!😍 Congratulations!!!! @vivekdahiya08 @ektaravikapoor @KARISHMAK_TANNA #TeamQayamatKiRaat @BTL_Balaji @StarPlus 👏👏👏." - (sic)
A Fan Questions Vivek’s Love For Her!
Every time anyone points out at her husband, Divyanka raises her voice and silences them! Recently, one of the fans questioned Vivek's love for the actress as they (fans) don't see Vivek sharing anything related to Divyanka.
The Actress Gives It Back To Fans Who Question Vivek’s Love For Her!
This obviously didn't go well with Divyanka, who lashed out at the fan. She wrote, "Just stop talking about such petty things. You think our love can be measured by how we behave on insta? I didn't post happy birthday for my dad here... so don't I love him." - (sic)
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actress’ Befitting Reply
She further wrote, "It's a message to all asking such silly things... Believe me, we do breathe and talk outside TV, FB, Twitter and Insta as well. And please don't bash Ms/Mr Glitters... for this. Just understand leave our personal behavior to us .... and enjoy this video." - (sic)
DiVek In Chandigarh
Recently, the couple had been holidaying in Chandigarh, Vivek's hometown. The couple shared a few pictures on their social networking accounts. Sharing a picture with Vivek's family, Divyanka wrote, "#Family." - (sic)
Vivek’s Lifeline
Sharing a picture, Vivek wrote, "Lifeline! Haan haan @riyaa_dxo you were missed..a lot! These two days went in a jiffy! Quality time spent catching up with familia and binged on mums specials #ChefExtraOrdinaire." - (sic)
