 »   »   »  Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya Celebrate Their Second Wedding Anniversary In Maldives (PICS)

Divyanka & Vivek Jet Off To Maldives To Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary

Divyanka, who is all set to celebrate her second anniversary with her husband Vivek Dahiya, shared a picture and wrote, "In transit at #Colombo... I wish we were out and met our Srilankan family." - (sic)

DiVek’s Second Wedding Anniversary

Posting the same picture (slide 1), Vivek wrote, "Craving to be in the lap of nature. Got our bags packed and off we go!" - (sic)

Divyanka Having Gala Time

Sharing a video, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress wrote, "A dream so real! Sea waves crashing on our door steps." - (sic). The couple also shared beautiful view from their room in a video on their Instagram stories.

The Power Couple Of TV Industry

Posting another adorable video, the actress wrote, "Two years ago, at this hour dancing at our Sangeet gave us a high...today it's the tranquil..." - (sic)

DiVek - Made For Each Other!

Sharing this picture, Vivek wrote, "I watch chick flicks with her, she watches football with me!" - (sic) Her friends wished them on their anniversary in the comment. Aditi Bhatia wrote, "And that's just one of the many reasons why you both be te cutest. Happy Anniversary." - (sic)