 »   »   »  Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya Celebrate Their Second Wedding Anniversary In Maldives (PICS)

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are the most popular and adorable couple in the television industry. They have huge fan base! The couple is nicknamed as DiVek by their fans. DiVek got married on July 8, 2016 and are currently on a romantic getaway to celebrate their second anniversary! Taking about their holiday, Vivek, in a recently interview to Zoom, had said, "We got married recently so Divyanka and I want to spend some time together and travel the world."
He further added, "So, we are trying to fit everything into our busy schedule." Divyanka is currently busy with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein shoot, while Vivek is seen on a new show Qayamat Ki Raat, which had got a fantastic opening! Vivek had said that they are leaving to Maldives on July 7 (2018) and would return according to their work schedule.
Divyanka & Vivek Jet Off To Maldives To Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary
Divyanka, who is all set to celebrate her second anniversary with her husband Vivek Dahiya, shared a picture and wrote, "In transit at #Colombo... I wish we were out and met our Srilankan family." - (sic)
DiVek’s Second Wedding Anniversary
Posting the same picture (slide 1), Vivek wrote, "Craving to be in the lap of nature. Got our bags packed and off we go!" - (sic)
Divyanka Having Gala Time
Sharing a video, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress wrote, "A dream so real! Sea waves crashing on our door steps." - (sic). The couple also shared beautiful view from their room in a video on their Instagram stories.
The Power Couple Of TV Industry
Posting another adorable video, the actress wrote, "Two years ago, at this hour dancing at our Sangeet gave us a high...today it's the tranquil..." - (sic)
DiVek - Made For Each Other!
Sharing this picture, Vivek wrote, "I watch chick flicks with her, she watches football with me!" - (sic) Her friends wished them on their anniversary in the comment. Aditi Bhatia wrote, "And that's just one of the many reasons why you both be te cutest. Happy Anniversary." - (sic)
