 »   »   » Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya Make A Lovely Couple On This Magazine Cover, Fans Are Elated!

Divyanka & Vivek Pose For A Magazine Cover

Sharing the poster, Divyanka wrote, "Beautiful cover @icrazemagazine❤️" - (sic). Vivek too, shared the magazine cover and wrote, "Cheers for the lovely cover @icrazemagazine." - (sic)

DiVek Fans Can’t Stop Gushing!

As soon as the couple shared their picture on the magazine cover, fans couldn't stop praising the Jodi. Waliya_husain wrote, "The famous princess and her charming prince. DT ma'am how can u be so cute ? U have to tell @divyankatripathidahiya ma'am... how and why are so cute ???." - (sic)

Fans’ Comments

Afrin_fatima_7903: Made for each other🌹🌹 - (sic)

Nasheha_aghadi: Couple goals. - (sic)

Bhakti.daga?: World ki sab se Best jodi....i like u Divyanka madam...and vivek sir .....👍👍👍👌😊 - (sic)

DiVek Fans Praise The Couple

Noortashmianoor: Awwww so cute 😍😍 - (sic)

Bittudesai7: Nice pic dear divyankata madam Nice pic dear Vivek sir lovely couple ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 - (sic)

Fans Call Them The Cutest Couple

Divyanka.mylife: My bacchas...love you both😚😘😍😍💕💕 - (sic)

Khushiagarwal364: Stunning like always. - (sic)

Smita7863: Most cutest nd lovelist couple😘😘😘😘❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ - (sic)

DiVek On Rajeev Khandelwal’s JuzzBaatt

Meanwhile, Divyanka and Vivek recently appeared on Rajeev Khandelwal's JuzzBaatt, in which they were seen sharing about their real-life journey. On the show, the couple had a lot of fun as Vivek was seen wooing her with flowers. They were also seen dancing.

Divyanka On JuzzBaatt

Divyanka shared a picture and wrote, "#BlackElegance At #Juzzbaatt." - (sic). She looked gorgeous in a black dress. Rajeev Khandelwal took to social media to thank the couple for being his guests on the show.

Rajeev Thanks DiVek

Rajeev wrote, "Thank you @Divyanka_T for making the episode as beautiful as you are. @vivekdahiya08 your views are so pragmatic and inspiring. Wish the two of you a very happy life." - (sic)