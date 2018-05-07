 »   »   » Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya Make Interesting Revelations & Clarify Rumours On Rajeev’s Show!

# Divyanka Is Not Pregnant

As Rajeev welcomed Divyanka on his chat show, he asked as to what she would like to have along with her favourite black coffee (anything sour) as she is expecting (according to the rumours). It is then Divyanka clarified that she is not pregnant. Both Divyanka and Vivek clarified that they are not ready for a baby yet.

# How Divyanka Bagged Her First Show?

Rajeev then asks about her journey to Mumbai from Bhopal.

Divyanka reveals as to how she got a call for her first show, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and she couldn't believe it. It is after they called her continuously, that she along with her parents went to give an audition. Even after shooting for the show, release of promos and hoardings, she couldn't believe that she was selected for the show.

# Divyanka’s Mother Reveal She Was Tomboy & Wanted To Become An Army Officer!

The host of the show then asks about her parents and as to how much she misses them and Bhopal.

The actress reveals that she misses them and Bhopal a lot. An AV of her parents is shown in which Divyanka's mother reveals that she was tomboy and wanted to become an army officer when she grew up. She also narrated a funny incident in which Divyanka dealt with a guy who tried to misbehave with her while standing in a queue for taking a ticket.

# Divyanka’s Other Side

It is then that Divyanka reveals that she might look very soft-spoken, but if anyone misbehaves with women, she can't tolerate it and people will get to see Divyanka's other side (as she turns into 'kaali')!

# How Divyanka Dealt With Heartbreak?

When Rajeev asks about heartbreak, Divyanka reveals as to how hard it was to forget.

She says, "When you are in a relationship, the aim is to make it work from both sides, and then suddenly is at a loss for words." She says, "I am all heart," as her eyes fill with tears. She adds that she had gone to an extent of believing in superstitions.

# The Actress Is Thankful That She Got A Fracture

It took time for her to realise that it was not meant to be. She also revealed as to how hard it was to shoot, as she felt like crying in between the shoot and she didn't let anybody know. She is thankful that she got a fracture after break-up as it distracted her!

# Divyanka’s Rifle Shooting Test

Rajeev praises her being strong and then changes the topic. He asks as to what was a rifle doing in her hand! Divyanka reveals that she wanted to become like her father and hence, she started getting trained for rifle shooting. She is then put on test and asked to shoot the balloons. She succeeds in hitting the bull's eye!

# When Vivek’s Parents Interrogated Divyanka

Vivek Dahiya makes a romantic entry. Divyanka reveals as to how Vivek's parents interrogated and bombarded her with questions. Funnily, after confirming that Divyanka is the best choice for Vivek, her parents confirmed whether answered their questions in real or was she acting! During their conversation, she had also told them that she doesn't know to cook.

She adds that she loves the cake prepared by her mother-in-law.

# Vivek’s Sister Ria & Divyanka Are More Of A Friend!

Vivek's sister Ria enters the show and reveals as to how Divyanka is more of a friend to her. She adds that she got so close to her that she discusses and shares a lot of things with her that she can't share with her brother or anybody else.

# Does Trolls Affect Vivek?

When Rajeev asks Vivek as to how hard it is to deal with social media trolls as they ask him how he is married to a superstar/successful wife. He accepts that these trolls do affect, but it doesn't matter as his family and wife is important to him.

# Jhoot Ka Pitara: # Divyanka’s Favourite Film, Aaja Meri Jaan

They are asked to play 'Jhoot Ka Pitara' in which they get a chance to clarify rumours.

- Divyanka reveals that she is a fan of T-series film, Aja Meri Jaan. Kishan Kumar was her childhood crush. She even sings his songs!

# Vivek Isn’t Expensive Actor

- Vivek clarifies that he isn't an expensive actor and isn't choosy, they can try him! Divyanka recalls rumour that said she had refused for a shoot for women calendar until they took Vivek! The actor even reveals that the calendar shoot was for a sari!

# Vivek Says He Is Quite Successful & Is Proud Of It

- Vivek adds that people feel that he isn't successful as his wife, but he wants to break the myth. He feels that he has achieved quite a lot in four years and he is proud of it! Divyanka then interrupts and says that she finds it funny when people compare them.