 »   »   » Divyanka-Vivek, Hina-Rocky, Sanaya-Mohit, Drashti & Others Celebrate The Festival Of Colours ‘Holi’

Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul shared a video and wrote, "Holi ke uplaksh pe aapko bhi dher saari khushiyaan aur thoda paagalpan!" - (sic)

Mohit & Sanaya

Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani were seen wearing white t-shirts which had their names written on it. Sharing the picture, Mohit wrote, "Happy holi everyone !!!" - (sic)

Mohit, Sanaya, Drashi & Neeraj

Looks like Mohit, Sanaya, Drashi and her husband Neeraj Khemka celebrated Holi together. Mohit and Drashti had shared pictures on their social networking sites.

Mohit-Sanaya With Drashi & Neeraj

Sharing a picture with Neeraj, Sanaya and Mohit, Drashti wrote, "Happy holi everyone ❤️❤️❤️". Mohit too, shared a picture and wrote, "🍺cheers." - (sic)

Rocky & Hina

Rocky and Hina celebrated Holi together. Sharing a few pictures, Rocky wrote, "Ek din kaafi hai kuch rangg laga kar rangg dikhaane ko ..Rang badalne ki kya zaroorat jab hai Holi manaane ko ..Nafrat aur burayi ko kaun rangon se chupa paaya hai ..Seerat sudhaar lo pyare agle baras phir hai holika jalaane ko..Be pure ! Be true !" - (sic)

Rocky Wishes Holi To Fans

"Wish you all a very Happy Holi may God bless us all with the power to rise above difference and encourage harmony and unity!" - (sic)

Dipika & Shoaib

The newlyweds Dipika and Shoaib celebrated Holi together. Dipika shared a picture and wrote, "Happy holi to all 😍😍 #dodilmilgaye #holi #colors #happiness #blessed #love." - (sic)

Shoaib

Shoaib shared a video and wrote, "Painting her in the color of my love... wish u all a happy holi and a holi full of love ...😘 #holi #happyholi #colors #dodilmilrahehain #dodilmilgaye #shoaika." - (sic)

Bharti Singh

"Humari pyaar bhari pehli Holi after marriage @haarshlimbachiyaa30 💕 Khusiyon ka ho overflow, Fun kabhi naa ho low, Wishing all you people a fun filled colorful Holi! #Happyaholi #AftermarriagefirstHoli #bhaarsh #colorful #festivalsofindia #instafun #fridayfeeling." - (sic)

Divyanka & Vivek

Divyanka Tripathi shared a picture and wrote, "Benefits of arriving late... You are one of the cleanest ones around! 💁♀️😁." - (sic)

DiVek

Divyanka and Vivek also celebrated Holi ‘phoolon ka holi' at old age home. Sharing a few pictures, the actress wrote, "Happy Holi 💜 💙 ❤️💚💙 #PhoolonKiHoli at #ApnaGhar #OldAgeHome." - (sic)

Vatsal Seth

Vatsal shared a picture snapped with his wife actress, Ishita Dutta and wrote, "Don't be boring & get some color in your life 🎨 Happy Holi 🙏🏼 #HappyHoli #Festivalofcolors #Dontbeboring." - (sic)

Ranvijay Sinha & Shilpa Shinde

Looks like Shilpa is at a Holi event with Ranvijay Sinha. Ranvijay shared a picture snapped with Shilpa and wrote, "Happy holi!! Had a super time at the holi event "Rangrasiaa" in Pune with @shilpa_shinde_official ! #happyholi #safeholi." - (sic)

Brent & Aashka

Brent Goble shared a picture snapped with Aashka and wrote, "Happy #Holi from Havelock Island! #andamanislands #nicobar #portblair #havelock #colors #festival #scubalove #padi #kissmethere #traveldiary #memories #marriedlife #newfriends #diveinstructor." - (sic)

Bandgi & Puneesh

Bandgi and Puneesh celebrated Holi together. Both the Bigg Boss 11 contestants shared pictures on their social networking sites. Sharing this picture, Puneesh wrote, "Be colourful and be happy , Happy Holi 🎨🎨 @bandgikalra @ajaysinghchaudhary #bandgipuneesh."

Ekta Kapoor With Other Celebrities

The producer, Ekta Kapoor also had a blast playing Holi with her industry friends - Shabbir Ahluwalia, Kanchi Kaul, Vishal Singh, Jay Bhanushali, Mahi Vij, Arjit Taneja, Mrunal Thakur and others. Sharing the picture Ekta wrote, "Happie holi ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Rohan & Kanchi

Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh too, celebrated Holi together. Kanchi shared a few pictures and wrote, "Holi 2018🌈."

Gaurav Chopra With His Wife

The newlyweds Gaurav Chopra and his wife, Hitisha, are off to Europe for their honeymoon, celebrated Holi in Austria. Sharing a picture Gaurav wrote, "#happyholi ! May you smile and love and eat and drink and laugh and play and...! #TravelDiarieswiththeChopraz

#happyholifromAustria.