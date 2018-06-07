 »   »   »  Divyanka-Vivek, Karan-Ankita, Mouni Roy & Others Adorably Wish Birthday Girl Ekta Kapoor!

Related Articles
Ekta Kapoor is one of the youngest and successful women entrepreneurs in India. She has changed the entire scenario of daily soaps. She is not just ruling the television industry, but also the digital media. No doubt, she is called queen on Indian television or TRP queen.
The producer is ringing her birthday today (June 7). Her friends from the television industry took to social media to wish her on the special day in the most adorable way!
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi shared a picture snapped with her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein producer, Ekta Kapoor and wrote, "Happy birthday #BossFriendForever! Oodles of love to you on your birthday!" - (sic)
Vivek Dahiya
"Wishing this creative genius who also happened to be my jogging buddy a very Happy Birthday! And yes we were trying to click melancholic pictures but here's how they turned out! Its all about smiles and laughs, just the way I hope for it to be for you on this birthday! @ektaravikapoor." - (sic)
Mouni Roy
"We all meet many people in our lives ; some come by for no reason whatsoever, some teach us & some become important in time. For me there s family & friends and then there's you. One day i was walking outside my uni god knows planning to do what with my life & the next day i was working for you." - (sic)
"All i know , all i am is because of my baba & You. You taught me everything about being an actor. We may not meet often but you know I always love you from afar & am very emotional about you 👩🏻😬 may this year and every year bring back all the blessings & joys & sunshine you light in everyone's homes & hearts. @ektaravikapoor." - (sic)
May you continue to weave magic with your stories forever... ❤️ Happy happiest birthday my dearest ekta maam. Celebrate ( coz you should) & eat lots of cake🎂✨💫🕺💃🏻 P.s its 11:11. Make a birthday wish xx." - (sic)
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun shared a picture with the Naagin producer and wrote, "Happy birthday @ektaravikapoor ..lots of love 💗.each year u shine brighter than what I imagine.stay blessed." - (sic)
Adaa Khan
"Happiest birthday my Queen 🗡 you inspire me immensely ❤️ U ve thought me that there is no LIMIT to what we, as WOMEN ,can ACCOMPLISH !!! Love u loads ❤️wishing u all the success and happiness #boss 👸🏻 Bold.Original.Secure.Successful @ektaravikapoor ❤️"- (sic)
Krystle Dsouza
"Happy birthday babyyyyyyyyyy !!! 👩❤️👩Thank you for always being there as a mentor, as a bestfriend , as a sister and as so many other roles that you play in my life. You are My everything and more and this you already know !! I don't know what I'd do without you !! I love you and I know you do toooooo ❤️ happy happy birthday my crazyyyyy cutieeeeeee for life 😻." - (sic)
Karishma Sharma
"&&& on this day, the queen was born! Happy Happy Birthday @ektaravikapoor mam! I wish you nothing but the very best on your special day & I want you to know how grateful I am to you ❤Thank You so much for believing in me & giving me the opportunity to shine. Lots of love Always ❤"- (sic)
Karan Patel
"ektaravikapoor ❤️.... happy happy birthday to you ... may this year bring you loads of luck, success, happiness ... in short, may this year ALTogether be a Blockbuster year for you ...! 🤗🤗❤️❤️"- (sic)
Ankita Bhargava
Ankita posted a picture snapped with the birthday girl and wrote, "This Mad Mad Girl is our very own Benjamin Button I believe!!! Happy Wala Happy Reverse Bday @ektaravikapoor ! Ur an inspiration 🤗" - (sic)
Anita Hassanandani
Sharing a picture, Anita wrote, "Happy birthday to my bestest best @ektaravikapoor Wish you great health and loads of happiness! I love you to infinity and beyond." - (sic)
Karishma Tanna
Karishma shared a beautiful picture snapped with Ekta and wrote, "Behind every successful women is HERSELF!! Yup, that's wat she is~ @ektaravikapoor Happy bday and lots of love to u!!😘." - (sic)
Vikas Gupta
Vikas Gupta shared a video and wrote, "Happy Birthtday Di . You have been the most amazing critic of my life . You call me and tell me things that no one will ever tell me cause they can be harsh but you know they will evolve me . You have taught me and continue to teach me irrespective of where I am . I have not a Jhijhak to say this." - (sic)
"I am what I am good and the bad 😝😝 cause of you . I love you and I value you with all my heart ❤️. May this be the best year till date matlab ki beats all the years so far . I pray for your happiness and good health . You can always count on me ... forever and ever 😘 @ektaravikapoor saved this one for todayyyyy ❤️💥" - (sic)
