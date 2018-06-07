 »   »   »  Divyanka-Vivek, Karan-Ankita, Mouni Roy & Others Adorably Wish Birthday Girl Ekta Kapoor!

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi shared a picture snapped with her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein producer, Ekta Kapoor and wrote, "Happy birthday #BossFriendForever! Oodles of love to you on your birthday!" - (sic)

Vivek Dahiya

"Wishing this creative genius who also happened to be my jogging buddy a very Happy Birthday! And yes we were trying to click melancholic pictures but here's how they turned out! Its all about smiles and laughs, just the way I hope for it to be for you on this birthday! @ektaravikapoor." - (sic)

Mouni Roy

"We all meet many people in our lives ; some come by for no reason whatsoever, some teach us & some become important in time. For me there s family & friends and then there's you. One day i was walking outside my uni god knows planning to do what with my life & the next day i was working for you." - (sic)

"All i know , all i am is because of my baba & You. You taught me everything about being an actor. We may not meet often but you know I always love you from afar & am very emotional about you 👩🏻😬 may this year and every year bring back all the blessings & joys & sunshine you light in everyone's homes & hearts. @ektaravikapoor." - (sic)

May you continue to weave magic with your stories forever... ❤️ Happy happiest birthday my dearest ekta maam. Celebrate ( coz you should) & eat lots of cake🎂✨💫🕺💃🏻 P.s its 11:11. Make a birthday wish xx." - (sic)

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun shared a picture with the Naagin producer and wrote, "Happy birthday @ektaravikapoor ..lots of love 💗.each year u shine brighter than what I imagine.stay blessed." - (sic)

Adaa Khan

"Happiest birthday my Queen 🗡 you inspire me immensely ❤️ U ve thought me that there is no LIMIT to what we, as WOMEN ,can ACCOMPLISH !!! Love u loads ❤️wishing u all the success and happiness #boss 👸🏻 Bold.Original.Secure.Successful @ektaravikapoor ❤️"- (sic)

Krystle Dsouza

"Happy birthday babyyyyyyyyyy !!! 👩❤️👩Thank you for always being there as a mentor, as a bestfriend , as a sister and as so many other roles that you play in my life. You are My everything and more and this you already know !! I don't know what I'd do without you !! I love you and I know you do toooooo ❤️ happy happy birthday my crazyyyyy cutieeeeeee for life 😻." - (sic)

Karishma Sharma

"&&& on this day, the queen was born! Happy Happy Birthday @ektaravikapoor mam! I wish you nothing but the very best on your special day & I want you to know how grateful I am to you ❤Thank You so much for believing in me & giving me the opportunity to shine. Lots of love Always ❤"- (sic)

Karan Patel

"ektaravikapoor ❤️.... happy happy birthday to you ... may this year bring you loads of luck, success, happiness ... in short, may this year ALTogether be a Blockbuster year for you ...! 🤗🤗❤️❤️"- (sic)

Ankita Bhargava

Ankita posted a picture snapped with the birthday girl and wrote, "This Mad Mad Girl is our very own Benjamin Button I believe!!! Happy Wala Happy Reverse Bday @ektaravikapoor ! Ur an inspiration 🤗" - (sic)

Anita Hassanandani

Sharing a picture, Anita wrote, "Happy birthday to my bestest best @ektaravikapoor Wish you great health and loads of happiness! I love you to infinity and beyond." - (sic)

Karishma Tanna

Karishma shared a beautiful picture snapped with Ekta and wrote, "Behind every successful women is HERSELF!! Yup, that's wat she is~ @ektaravikapoor Happy bday and lots of love to u!!😘." - (sic)

Vikas Gupta

Vikas Gupta shared a video and wrote, "Happy Birthtday Di . You have been the most amazing critic of my life . You call me and tell me things that no one will ever tell me cause they can be harsh but you know they will evolve me . You have taught me and continue to teach me irrespective of where I am . I have not a Jhijhak to say this." - (sic)

"I am what I am good and the bad 😝😝 cause of you . I love you and I value you with all my heart ❤️. May this be the best year till date matlab ki beats all the years so far . I pray for your happiness and good health . You can always count on me ... forever and ever 😘 @ektaravikapoor saved this one for todayyyyy ❤️💥" - (sic)