 »   »   »  Divyanka-Vivek, Nakuul-Surbhi, Kushal Tandon & Other Celebs Wish Their Dads A Happy Father’s Day!

Kanchi Kaul

Sharing this picture, Kanchi wrote, "#happyfathersday PAPA. You are our real life superhero !! Every second with u is so much fun and adventure ... we look upto u and want to be just like u!! We love you so so much !! ❤️❤️ @shabirahluwalia." - (sic)

Ankita Bhargava

"Can't stop myself from quoting this epic dialogue from #gopikishan ‘Mere Do Do Baap...Mere Do Do Baap!'😂😂😂😂😂😂 Happy Fathers Day to both our Fathers! 😍😍😍😍😍😍 @abhhaybhaargava @rustypatel1 @karan9198." - (sic)

Divyanka Tripathi

"Your laughter keeps me going papa. Your sad face ever makes me skip a beat. How can someone be as innocent, positive, calm, rightous and respectful as you are? I feel lucky that I was born as your baby. Thank you for being my strength papa. Thanks for constantly taking care of me. Defining you can't be comprised in a few lines... For me, everyday is my father's day! Love, Chaani." - (sic)

Vivek Dahiya

Sharing a picture snapped with his dad, Vivek wrote, "When dad dint contribute to the posing yet his contribution will always remain unparalleled. Thanks for being MY HERO! #FathersDaySpecial." - (sic)

Ridhi Dogra

"Happy father's day....Love you papa! Thanku for being you. May we make you happy and increase your reasons to smile everyday. And happy father's day to all the fathers in the world. You all are our true heroes🥇😬♥️" - (sic)

Surbhi Chandna

"Man who never let us include the word *struggle* in the dictionary of our lives.. i know i will be his little baby always and with him around he would never make me feel Old enough..for me the true meaning of ROCKSTAR is @cpchandna he would wake up with Mother India every morning , help her with daily chores and occasionally cook for me too , whiping out some amazing dishes where mother too sometime fails, the day doesn't end if the last meal is not shared together.. Examples of him being the best FATHER wouldn't end." - (sic)

"A total mood lifter when i am down and out, my ONE and ONLY STOP for everything , he is the one i derive my strength from and i want to be dependent on him all my life. This fathers day i wish my comforter great health and healthy eating and thankyou for being the entertainment in our dull and dim lives 😘♥" - (sic)

Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul gave a special tribute to his father. He recorded an ode to all the "regular men". Also, in other post, the actor and his father were seen getting their suits ready. Sharing a video, the actor wrote, "My father bought me my first suit when I was 10 & that got me started with my love affair with suits. Maybe that was my prep for playing SSO! This Father's Day I thought of getting both of us a custom tailored suit from raymondtailoring.com." - (sic)

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi shared a few pictures and videos of her reel and real father. Sharing another set of pictures, the actress wrote, "Some super heroes don't have capes they are called DAD..." The actress also shared a few pictures in which she was seen celebrating father's dad with her dad, and wrote, "I love you papa..❤️." - (sic)

Kushal Tandon

Kushal Tandon shared a couple of childhood pictures and wrote, "Happy gods day , like I say main mandir kyu jawaaaan, mere ma Baap khudha hain ! My backbone ☀️🌟🤗🙃😘." - (sic)

Mahi Vij

"Thank you daddy u are my father in law but u always treat me like ur own daughter I love you for wt u are.i can say anything just like I wid say to my own father n dts y it makes it more special.thanks for everything daddy we love you." - (sic)

Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "#when ordinary men become heroes through love, perseverance & belief in a child's dreams #happyfathersday to heroes in every home @iamzfi." - (sic)

Ashish Choudhary

Sharing a collage, Ashish Choudhary wrote, "People say I'm a good Dad. But I'm not an iota of the man who brought me up...My best friend. My Father. #happyfathersday everyday Dad..."