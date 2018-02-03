 »   »   » Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Deepika Singh Is All Set To Return To Television Soon!

Deepika Singh Is Enjoying With Her Son!

In an interview to Spotboye, Diya Aur Baati Hum actress tells as to how amazing her life has become after her son's birth. She adds, "I am enjoying every bit of it with my son. I stay in a joint family, so I have help from many quarters. People are there with me, taking care of my baby. So I am quite relaxed. Let's put it this way: That I am relishing motherhood is an understatement."

Does Deepika Miss Shooting?

When asked whether she misses shooting, she said, "What I miss is my acting. I miss shooting as it was an essential part of my life. And that's why I am trying hard to get back to acting. I have just done some meetings. Let's see what God has in store for me."

Deepika Wants To Work!

Since she was active on social media, she feels she hadn't been away from her fans after Soham's (her son) birth. She adds, "Lekin kaam to karna hai, screen pe vapas aana hai."

Deepika Says…

When asked as to what kind of roles she is expecting, the actress adds, "I did not come to Mumbai with the intention to play the lead. God was grateful to me and I became Sandhya Raati of the successful show Diya Aur Baati Ham. So I still think in the same way. Whatever comes my way, I will take it, and I promise to do justice with it."

Deepika Wants To Work For Her Fans

The actress further adds that she would love to do an inspiring role. She wants to work for her fans and not for money, since her fans keep asking her as to when she will be back on small screen.

Deepika Wants To Do Daily Soap

Deepika says that acting is her hobby and she wants to live it. She doesn't want to do reality show, until the time it's a dance reality show as she loves dancing. But her personal favourite is daily soap.

‘Becoming A Mother Doesn't Stop You From Working’

She was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "I just want to tell these guys that becoming a mother doesn't stop you from working. There are thousands of women who come back from their maternity leaves in 6 months and resume work. So why can't we actors do that?"