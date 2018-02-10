 »   »   » Do You Know What Bigg Boss 11’s Puneesh Sharma Gifted Bandgi Kalra On Her Birthday? (PICS)

Bandgi & Puneesh Party Together

The lovebirds celebrated rang in Bandgi's birthday together at a discotheque. The couple also shared a few pictures and videos on their Insta story.

Puneesh’s Gift For Bandgi

Bandgi was also seen flaunting the ring. She captioned the picture, "So in love with (ring picture) it's so beautiful." The couple danced their heart out at the party.

Bandgi Flaunts The Ring

Puneesh Sings Birthday Song For Bandgi

Puneesh was also singing the birthday song for Bandgi. The couple was also seen posing together. looking at the pictures and videos, it looked like they are head over heels in love with each other.

Bandgi & Puneesh

Regarding her birthday plan, Bandgi had told IE, "We are still trying to zero down upon things. We have decided to party but things are still in the planning process, and you should hear from us soon."

Bandgi & Puneesh Are NOT In A Live-in Relationship

Regarding their live-in relationship rumours, Bandgi had clarified, "We do media interactions together and go out for dinners and parties but we are not living in together. In fact, Puneesh is house hunting in Mumbai to have a proper place to live."